Crews find worker in debris after building collapse in Bronzeville

Crews worked to rescue a worker trapped under debris when part of a building collapsed Thursday morning in Bronzeville.

The collapse occurred shortly after 11 a.m. in the 700 block of East Oakwood Boulevard, Chicago fire officials said.

One person was unaccounted for, but crews found the worker under debris and were attempting to free the worker as of 11:30 a.m., fire officials said. Video showed firefighters crowded around a pile of bricks and wood.

Worker still trapped EMS attempting to work. pic.twitter.com/nwFC3VUYzu — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 12, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

