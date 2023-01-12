The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 12, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Crews find worker in debris after building collapse in Bronzeville

One person was unaccounted for, but crews found the worker under a pile of debris, fire officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
Emergency crews search the scene of a building collapse Jan. 12, 2023 in Bronzeville.

Chicago Fire Department

Crews worked to rescue a worker trapped under debris when part of a building collapsed Thursday morning in Bronzeville.

The collapse occurred shortly after 11 a.m. in the 700 block of East Oakwood Boulevard, Chicago fire officials said.

One person was unaccounted for, but crews found the worker under debris and were attempting to free the worker as of 11:30 a.m., fire officials said. Video showed firefighters crowded around a pile of bricks and wood.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

