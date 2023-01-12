The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 12, 2023
Sports Media Sports Cubs

How Marquee Sports Network will cover its first Cubs Convention

It will air 13½ hours of live coverage Friday to Saturday from the Sheraton Grand Chicago, beginning at 5 p.m. Friday with the “Red Carpet Special.”

By  Jeff Agrest
   
SHARE How Marquee Sports Network will cover its first Cubs Convention
Marquee.png

The Cubs Convention returns this weekend after a two-year hiatus, and the team’s TV network finally will be able to cover it.

Marquee Sports Network launched five weeks after the 2020 Convention and 2½ weeks before COVID-19 shut down the world. The Cubs didn’t hold the convention in 2021 and ’22, so the regional sports network is set for its maiden voyage.

It will air 13½ hours of live coverage Friday to Saturday from the Sheraton Grand Chicago, beginning at 5 p.m. Friday with the “Red Carpet Special.” The opening ceremony starts at 6, and “Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster” will follow. Marquee will cover the convention from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and air every panel session.

For a network in its offseason, the convention is the perfect opportunity to provide live programming and expose fans to an event not everyone is able to attend.

“I can’t imagine not covering it,” Marquee general manager Mike McCarthy said. “We have to be there, and we have to bring this to fans who can’t make it. There’s a lot of live TV. I’m sure we’ll have our challenges to pull it all off smoothly. But I think the Cubs fans that can’t physically make it to the convention will get a kick out of watching it at home.”

Marquee will have a set next to the main stage, where the panel discussions will be held. Network host Cole Wright will conduct interviews from the set between sessions. Marquee also will air segments of shows “Road to Wrigley,” “Icons of the Ivy” and “The Reporters” from there. Cubs left fielder Ian Happ’s podcast, “The Compound,” will record a live episode at the convention, as well.

The network will have six stationed cameras and several mobile cameras in and around the convention grounds. Whereas previous conventions held multiple panel sessions simultaneously, this event will have one large session at a time, allowing the network to air them all.

“When there’s a panel on the stage, we’re going to cover it live,” McCarthy said. “We’re not going to manipulate it or produce it. We’re going to kind of eavesdrop on behalf of Cubs fans.”

McCarthy said just about everyone who appears on Marquee will have a role in the broadcast. Wright, Cliff Floyd, Taylor McGregor and Elise Menaker will host from the red carpet. Wright, Menaker, Jon Sciambi, Jim Deshaies and Lance Brozdowski will host sessions.

“It’s sort of a C-SPAN meets ‘Sportscenter,’ ” McCarthy said. “Some of it is unknown to us. We’ll have our challenges at times to fill the time in between the staged events. We have a pretty good plan for it. But it’s a lot of live television. We’re having big asks made of our talent.”

Marquee was created to provide Cubs fans with immersive content like this. (Well, and to collect carriage fees from distributors, which come from regional sports fees paid by subscribers. Let’s be honest.) The Cubs Convention, which began in 1986, was the first fan fest of its kind, and now Marquee is the first network to air comprehensive coverage of such an event.

“There’s probably a reason nobody’s done it before,” said McCarthy, who spent 23 years at MSG Network in New York. “I’ve done condensed versions, and I’ve tried to capture things and post-produce them and remove some of the oddities that could take place in an event like this. But here, the mantra was, Let’s do it live, let’s come as close to bringing you into this thing as we can if you can’t make it.

“I think we’ll uncover some mysteries about how to do it going forward, but I also think we’ll bring a professional version of a telecasted convention to Cubs fans for the first time, which is exciting.”

After convention coverage, Marquee will premiere the documentary “Brick by Brick: The Story of Wrigley Field,” narrated by actor and Cubs fan Bob Odenkirk, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Remote patrol

The Score’s “Parkins & Spiegel” show will broadcast from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Cubs Convention. Zach Zaidman will host the opening ceremony on the Cubs’ flagship from 6 to 6:45.

Bulls radio voice Chuck Swirsky will call his 2,000th NBA game Friday, when the Bulls host the Thunder. The team will honor Swirsky at the game.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday, The Score will celebrate the life of Les Grobstein one year after his death. Mark Grote will host and share memories of “The Grobber.”

George Ofman’s podcast, “Tell Me A Story I Don’t Know,” begins its seventh season Tuesday. It includes interviews with Chris Chelios, Jason Benetti, Joe Maddon and others with Chicago ties.

Next Up In Sports
1st-and-10: If not DeAndre Hopkins, Bears still need a No. 1 receiver
You could call the INHS’s final winter aerial waterfowl survey an odd duck
NFL picks Atlanta as neutral site for potential Bills-Chiefs AFC title game
Bulls rookie Dalen Terry trying his best to patiently wait his turn
Bears name Kevin Warren president/CEO
Charles White, Heisman-winning tailback for USC, dies at 64
The Latest
merlin_102686379.jpg
Bears
1st-and-10: If not DeAndre Hopkins, Bears still need a No. 1 receiver
Unlike Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown — who helped Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts reach a new level — Hopkins is on the wrong side of 30. But an elite receiver who can give Justin Fields a similar boost should be on Ryan Poles’ priority list — even if he has to go a little crazy.
By Mark Potash
 
U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch Jr. speaks during a news conference in the courtyard of the Dirksen Federal Building in the Loop on Friday afternoon, July 17, 2020.
Politics
Chicago U.S. Attorney John Lausch to leave office by early March
Lausch has been Chicago’s U.S. Attorney since late 2017 and has overseen major public corruption investigations. They culminated with the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan — and ultimately re-shaped Chicago politics.
By Jon Seidel
 
Refitted file photo from the Illinois Natural History Survey’s aerial waterfowl inventories.
Outdoors
You could call the INHS’s final winter aerial waterfowl survey an odd duck
The Illinois Natural History Survey’s final winter aerial waterfowl survey was a different one with the Illinois and Mississippi rivers opening up in January.
By Dale Bowman
 
This image provided by Novo Nordisk shows packaging for the company’s Wegovy drug. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that the medication helped teens reduce their body mass index by about 16% on average, better than the results in adults.
Well
Obesity in kids: new guidelines suggest the use of medications and surgery for treatment
The longstanding practice of “watchful waiting,” or delaying treatment to see whether children and teens outgrow or overcome obesity on their own only worsens the problem, according to the new guidelines.
By Associated Press
 
Assault-style rifles now banned for sale in Illinois are displayed at a sporting goods store on Jan. 11 in Tinley Park.
Letters to the Editor
Ban on assault weapons will save lives
Whenever a loaded weapon is present, lives are in danger.
By Letters to the Editor
 