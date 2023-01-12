Next stop Chicago? In-N-Out burger expanding east of Texas for first time

Burger lovers in Chicago rejoice! You’ll soon be closer than ever to getting your hands on California’s famous In-N-Out Double-Double.

The family-owned burger chain won’t be opening a location in the city — yet — but it is expanding farther east than ever before with a new location in Tennessee that is set to open in 2026, according to a statement from the company.

The restaurant will open its first new location in Nashville and will also establish an Eastern territory office in the city of Franklin, the statement said. The burger chain has thus far rejected calls to expand east of the Mississippi to ensure its ingredients are as fresh as possible.

Lynsi Snyder, granddaughter of founders Harry and Esther Snyder, hinted that the Tennessee expansion could result in future restaurant openings in other states as well.

“Knowing that we’ll be delivering from our warehouse in Texas, we have mentioned, we haven’t named any one — there’s a path there that might cross a few other states,” Snyder said. “So, don’t worry, there are others that will be included in this plan eventually.”

The beloved chain is known for its made-to-order burgers and not-so-secret “Animal Style” fries smothered in melted cheese, caramelized onions and secret sauce.

Founded in 1948 as California’s first drive-thru hamburger stand, In-N-Out is still owned and operated by the Snyder family. Its corporate offices are in Irvine and Baldwin Park, California, and there are currently 385 locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado.

State economic development officials say the Tennessee project will create 277 jobs in Williamson County, where Franklin is located.

Contributing: AP

