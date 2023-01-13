The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 13, 2023
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
By Georgia Nicols
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It might be Friday the 13th, but you have nothing to worry about because this is a lovely day for you! Enjoy schmoozing with others. In particular, you will like to talk to siblings, relatives and daily contacts. People see you as understanding, caring and sympathetic. (Great!)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Two different influences are at play for you. On the one hand, you are keen to work and accomplish a lot in your job or doing whatever you can to boost your income. But another influence wants you to explore exciting ideas, new realms and belief systems.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a lovely, playful day! Romance is highlighted. Enjoy sports events and fun activities with kids. Take a long lunch or plan a fun excursion. You feel generous to others today, especially for those with who have less than you, which is why you want to be supportive.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

An important discussion at home or with a female family member might take place. If so, it will be mutually supportive and meaningful. In part, the encouragement of a partner or close friend might help you see the world in more sympathetic terms.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Conversations with others will be intuitive. You will sense where others are coming from, and vice versa, they will understand you. Meanwhile, you might feel a keen understanding of what a coworker is experiencing. If you can help them, you will.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If shopping today, you are tempted to buy beautiful things for yourself and loved. (Be smart. Keep your receipts — and the box.) Accept invitations to party because this is a social, fun-loving day! Enjoy yourself with others.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today your energy level is high. You feel confident, courageous and ready to begin new things. However, one of your concerns might be a parent or someone in the family. You want to help. You might also work with them to redecorate your home.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You are sympathetic to the suffering of others today, which is why you might look for ways to reach out or help someone. Ideally, you want to do this in a low-key fashion by working alone or behind the scenes. Nevertheless, you want to make a difference in a positive way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your idealism is aroused today, which is why you might be generous to those in need. However, you might also be tempted to go overboard buying luxurious treasures for yourself and others. (Keep your receipts and the box.) A meaningful conversation with a friend or someone in a charitable organization might occur.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you are more aware of the needs of others, which is why you’re willing to help them out. (It’s interesting that it’s an element of awareness that is needed.) Meanwhile, do be aware that you are high visibility today, which means people notice what you are doing and saying.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You are someone who wants to make the world a better place. You have a social conscience and are very much in touch with group ideals. Today you want to play, explore, travel and have fun. Nevertheless, part of you is aware of, and thinking about, hidden problems in society.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a lovely day to schmooze with friends, especially people who share your goals and ideals. Meanwhile, someone might benefit you or your home or a family member with generosity, support or assistance. At times like this, you realize that true generosity is giving what is needed.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Julia Louis Dreyfus (1961) shares your birthday. You are clever, bright and organized. You present a positive, energetic face to the world, regardless of how you feel. This is a wonderful year to socialize and enjoy life! Let your guard down and loosen up a bit. Have fun but don’t lose sight of your goals.

