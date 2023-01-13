The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 13, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Friday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
   
SHARE Friday’s high school basketball scores
Glenbard North’s Edward Redento (5) shoots the ball over Hoffman Estates’ Eugene Sohn (32).

Glenbard North’s Edward Redento (5) shoots the ball over Hoffman Estates’ Eugene Sohn (32).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Friday, January 13, 2023

Boys Basketball

RED NORTH-WEST

Farragut at Clark, 5:00

Lane at Westinghouse, 5:00

North Lawndale at Orr, 5:00

Perspectives-MSA at Lincoln Park, 6:30

Young at Prosser, 6:30

WHITE NORTH

Amundsen at Foreman, 5:00

Mather at Sullivan, 5:00

Schurz at Northside, 5:00

Senn at Taft, 6:30

Von Steuben at Lake View, 5:00

WHITE WEST

Austin at Raby, 5:00

Collins at Jones, 6:30

Crane at Wells, 5:00

Legal Prep at Ogden, 7:00

Marshall at Payton, 5:00

BLUE NORTH

Chicago Academy at CMSA, 5:00

Disney at Steinmetz, 5:00

Intrinsic-Belmont at Uplift, 5:00

North-Grand at ASPIRA, 5:00

Rickover at Alcott, 5:00

Roosevelt at Marine, 5:00

BLUE WEST

Chicago Collegiate at Juarez, 5:00

Chicago Tech at Douglass, 5:00

Clemente at Kelvyn Park, 5:00

Manley at Phoenix, 5:00

Spry at Little Village, 5:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN NORTH

Deerfield at Vernon Hills, 7:00

Highland Park at Maine West, 7:00

Maine East at Niles North, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN SOUTH

Evanston at Glenbrook South, 7:00

New Trier at Maine South, 7:00

Niles West at Glenbrook North, 7:00

CHICAGO CATHOLIC BLUE

Brother Rice at Fenwick, 7:00

Leo at DePaul, 7:00

St. Ignatius at Loyola, 7:00

CHICAGO CATHOLIC WHITE

Montini at De La Salle, 6:30

Providence-St. Mel at St. Laurence, 7:00

CHICAGO PREP

Christ the King at Hope Academy, 7:30

Ellison at Northtown, 7:00

DUPAGE VALLEY

Metea Valley at Naperville Central, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Benet at Joliet Catholic, 7:00

Marian Catholic at Marist, 7:00

Nazareth at Notre Dame, 7:00

St. Patrick at St. Viator, 7:00

FOX VALLEY

Cary-Grove at Crystal Lake Central, 7:30

Crystal Lake South at Hampshire, 7:30

Dundee-Crown at Huntley, 7:30

Jacobs at Prairie Ridge, 7:30

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Herscher at Manteno, 7:00

Lisle at Coal City, 6:45

Wilmington at Peotone, 7:00

INDEPENDENT

Latin at North Shore, 6:00

U-High at Elgin Academy, 6:00

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Kaneland at Sandwich, 6:45

Morris at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00

Ottawa at Plano, 7:00

Sycamore at Rochelle, 7:00

LAKE SHORE

Cruz at Lycee, 5:30

Roycemore at Intrinsic-Downtown, 5:30

Wolcott at Horizon-McKinley, 7:00

LITTLE TEN

Earlville at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:45

Newark at Leland, 5:30

Serena at LaMoille, 5:30

Somonauk at Indian Creek, 6:45

METRO PREP

Islamic Foundation at Universal, 5:00

METRO SUBURBAN BLUE

Chicago Christian at Aurora Christian, 7:30

IC Catholic at Wheaton Academy, 7:30

Riverside-Brookfield at Timothy Christian, 7:30

METRO SUBURBAN RED

McNamara at Ridgewood, 7:00

Westmont at St. Edward, 7:00

MID-SUBURBAN EAST

Elk Grove at Hersey, 7:30

Prospect at Buffalo Grove, 7:30

Rolling Meadows at Wheeling, 7:30

MID-SUBURBAN WEST

Barrington at Palatine, 7:30

Conant at Fremd, 7:30

Schaumburg at Hoffman Estates, 7:30

NORTHEASTERN

Mooseheart at Harvest Christian, 6:00

RIVER VALLEY

Momence vs. Beecher at Grant Park, 7:00

Tri-Point at Gardner-South Wilmington, 6:45

SOUTH SUBURBAN RED

Shepard at Argo, 5:30

SOUTH SUBURBAN CROSSOVER

Lemont at Oak Lawn, 6:30

Tinley Park at Richards, 6:30

SOUTHLAND

Bloom at Thornridge, 6:00

Crete-Monee at Thornton, 6:30

Kankakee at Rich, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE CROSSOVER

Minooka at Plainfield East, 6:30

Oswego at Plainfield South, 6:30

Oswego East at Joliet West, 6:30

Plainfield North at Romeoville, 6:30

West Aurora at Joliet Central, 6:30

Yorkville at Plainfield Central, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN BLUE

Bolingbrook at Homewood-Flossmoor, 6:30

Lincoln-Way East at Sandburg, 6:00

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN RED

Lincoln-Way Central at Andrew, 6:00

Stagg at Lincoln-Way West, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN CROSSOVER

Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lockport, 6:30

TRI-COUNTY

Dwight at Woodland, 7:15

Ottawa Marquette at Seneca, 7:00

UPSTATE EIGHT

Bartlett at South Elgin, 7:00

East Aurora at West Chicago, 7:00

Elgin at Larkin, 7:00

Fenton at Streamwood, 7:00

Glenbard East at Glenbard South, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN GOLD

Addison Trail at Morton, 7:30

Leyden at Downers Grove South, 7:30

Proviso East at Willowbrook, 7:30

WEST SUBURBAN SILVER

Glenbard West at Downers Grove North, 7:30

Proviso West at Hinsdale Central, 7:30

NONCONFERENCE

Belvidere North at Geneva, 7:00

EPIC at Southland, 5:00

Horizon-Southwest at Holy Trinity, 6:30

Johnson at St. Francis de Sales, 7:00

La Lumiere, Ind. at St. Francis, 6:00

Marengo at McHenry, 7:00

Portage Christian, Ind. at Grace Christian, 7:00

Providence at Oak Forest, 7:30

Schaumburg Christian at Cornerstone, 7:00

South Shore at Mansueto, 5:00

Thornwood at Harlan, 5:00

Unity Christian at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00

Westlake Christian at Christian Life, 7:00

BURLINGTON CENTRAL

Marian Central vs. DeKalb, 5:30

Woodstock North vs. Burlington Central, 7:00

SPRINGFIELD, MO.

St. Rita 60, Bartlett, Tenn. 42

Next Up In High School Sports
Weekend Forecast: Previewing and predicting this weekend’s best games
Officiating errors mar Kenwood’s overtime win against Curie
Thursday’s high school basketball scores
Tylon Toliver, freshman BJ Powell star as Lincoln-Way East beats Bloom in 2 OTs
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores
No. 1 goes down: Kenwood beats Simeon for the first time in history
The Latest
Police carry the casket at slain CPD Officer Clifton Lewis’s funeral in 2012. Tyrone Clay, who was arrested that year and charged in the fatal shooting of Lewis, was denied bond Friday despite his lawyers’ claims police covered up evidence that showed Clay was not involved in the murder.
Crime
Despite claims of police misconduct, no bond for man charged in 2011 cop murder
Some 11 years since his arrest for the murder of Chicago Police Ofc. Clifton Lewis, a judge ruled Tyrone Clay will remain in jail awaiting a long-delayed trial.
By Andy Grimm
 
Registry.jpeg
Crime
People with sex and gun convictions are required to register with police. CPD can’t keep up.
Police turn away people trying to register, leaving them at risk of arrest. Some crime victims say the system fails them too.
By Shannon Heffernan | WBEZ
 
Cook County Criminal Courts, 2601 S. California Blvd.
Crime
Woman pleads guilty to stealing from HIV services agency, Planned Parenthood
Andrea Peoples’ “lavish shopping habits” included purchases at high-end stores like Yves Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
A CTA bus on Michigan Avenue in Chicago in August 2018. CTA board members approved a $20 million settlement this week with former nurse Diane Schachner, who was hit and injured by a bus in 2019.
Transportation
$20 million settlement for woman hit, dragged by CTA bus in 2019
Diane Schachner suffered extensive foot and leg injuries when she was hit by a bus in Streeterville. The CTA board approved the settlement Friday.
By Ilana Arougheti
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs House Bill 4664, a bill that will further protect reproductive health care providers and patients who are seeking care.
Abortion
Pritzker signs bill expanding abortion access in Illinois to help ‘overwhelmed clinics,’ and protecting patients and providers
“We have an obligation to support and protect reproductive freedom for our residents, and those who seek safe haven, and we must protect our doctors and nurses, too.,” the governor said.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 