Yawning owl, outdoors shows and John Gierach on psychiatrists and guides
A yawning owl on the North Side, a long list of outdoors-related shows and John Gierach on psychiatrists and fishing guides are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
WILD OF THE WEEK
Paul Vriend photographed a long-eared owl in a thicket off a path of North Side park. “I don’t see this type of owl very often in the city,” he emailed. “It mostly slept but woke up to yawn.”
There’s a number of possible explanation for the yawn.
WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).
LAST WORD
“Really, the only thing a psychiatrist can do that a good (fishing) guide can’t is write prescriptions.”
John Gierach, in “Still Life with Brook Trout”
WILD TIMES
SHOWTIME
Through Sunday, Jan. 15:Chicago Boat Show, McCormick Place South
Through Sunday, Jan. 15:Chicago Travel & Adventure Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont
Through Sunday, Jan. 15:Spring Lake Izaak Walton Outdoor Show, 4700 W. 49th Avenue, Hobart, Ind.
Friday, Jan. 20 to Jan. 22:Muskie Expo Chicago, Kane County Fairgrounds, St. Charles
Next Saturday, Jan. 21 to Jan. 22:Capt. Dan Keating Schools, Lake Michigan Angler, Winthrop Harbor, Salmon Foundations, Salmon 101, Jan. 21, Advanced Tactics & Seasonal Strategies, Jan. 22
Next Saturday, Jan. 21:Musky Swap Meet, Quad County Hawg Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc., St. Charles Moose Lodge, Duane Landmeier, dlandmeier@frontier.com
FISH GATHERINGS
Tuesday, Jan. 17: Wet n Wild Outfitters’ Trevor James with a panel of five ice-fishing pros, Arlington Anglers, Poplar Creek Banquets, Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 18 (One time day change): Minnesota guide Luke Ronnestrand, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 18: Jim Kopjo: “Ice fishing north central Minnesota with Dave Genz,” South Side Muskie Hawks, Vince’s Restaurant and Pizzeria, Chicago, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19: Capt Doug Kloet on ice fishing, Fish Tales Fishing Club, Worth Township offices, Alsip, 7 p.m.
POLAR ADVENTURE DAY
Next Saturday, Jan. 21: Northerly Island, noon-3 p.m., info at chicagoparkdistrict.com/polar-adventure-days
ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS
Through Sunday, Jan. 15: Second portion, Special CWD/late winter antlerless deer season
Sunday, Jan. 15: Archery deer and turkey seasons end
Sunday, Jan. 15: Pheasant, quail, partridge, south zone, ends
Wednesday, Jan. 18: Deadline, second lottery application, spring turkey hunting
Thursday, Jan. 19: Canada goose, north zone, ends