The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Sports Sports Saturday Outdoors

Yawning owl, outdoors shows and John Gierach on psychiatrists and guides

A yawning owl on the North Side, a long list of outdoors-related shows and John Gierach on psychiatrists and fishing guides are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Yawning owl, outdoors shows and John Gierach on psychiatrists and guides
A yawning owl on the North Side. Credit: Paul Vriend

A yawning owl on the North Side.

Paul Vriend

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Paul Vriend photographed a long-eared owl in a thicket off a path of North Side park. “I don’t see this type of owl very often in the city,” he emailed. “It mostly slept but woke up to yawn.”

There’s a number of possible explanation for the yawn.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

LAST WORD

“Really, the only thing a psychiatrist can do that a good (fishing) guide can’t is write prescriptions.”

John Gierach, in “Still Life with Brook Trout”

WILD TIMES

SHOWTIME

Through Sunday, Jan. 15:Chicago Boat Show, McCormick Place South

Through Sunday, Jan. 15:Chicago Travel & Adventure Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Through Sunday, Jan. 15:Spring Lake Izaak Walton Outdoor Show, 4700 W. 49th Avenue, Hobart, Ind.

Friday, Jan. 20 to Jan. 22:Muskie Expo Chicago, Kane County Fairgrounds, St. Charles

Next Saturday, Jan. 21 to Jan. 22:Capt. Dan Keating Schools, Lake Michigan Angler, Winthrop Harbor, Salmon Foundations, Salmon 101, Jan. 21, Advanced Tactics & Seasonal Strategies, Jan. 22

Next Saturday, Jan. 21:Musky Swap Meet, Quad County Hawg Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc., St. Charles Moose Lodge, Duane Landmeier, dlandmeier@frontier.com

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, Jan. 17: Wet n Wild Outfitters’ Trevor James with a panel of five ice-fishing pros, Arlington Anglers, Poplar Creek Banquets, Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18 (One time day change): Minnesota guide Luke Ronnestrand, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18: Jim Kopjo: “Ice fishing north central Minnesota with Dave Genz,” South Side Muskie Hawks, Vince’s Restaurant and Pizzeria, Chicago, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19: Capt Doug Kloet on ice fishing, Fish Tales Fishing Club, Worth Township offices, Alsip, 7 p.m.

POLAR ADVENTURE DAY

Next Saturday, Jan. 21: Northerly Island, noon-3 p.m., info at chicagoparkdistrict.com/polar-adventure-days

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Through Sunday, Jan. 15: Second portion, Special CWD/late winter antlerless deer season

Sunday, Jan. 15: Archery deer and turkey seasons end

Sunday, Jan. 15: Pheasant, quail, partridge, south zone, ends

Wednesday, Jan. 18: Deadline, second lottery application, spring turkey hunting

Thursday, Jan. 19: Canada goose, north zone, ends

Next Up In Sports
Blackhawks prospect updates: Alex Vlasic pushing himself outside comfort zone in Rockford
No matter what Bears do with No. 1 pick, they are plenty of prospects who make sense
Dainja, Mayer power Illinois past Michigan State
Bulls lose third consecutive game, this one to Thunder
Cubs Convention: Shawon Dunston, Mark Grace announced as 2023 Cubs Hall of Fame inductees
Cubs’ Ian Happ in arbitration limbo as extension questions loom
The Latest
Alex Vlasic looks to pass the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks prospect updates: Alex Vlasic pushing himself outside comfort zone in Rockford
An NHL future is essentially guaranteed for Vlasic, so he’s using this season in the AHL to be more experimental offensively and to test his limits.
By Ben Pope
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Yearning for a son, dad of 3 girls wants to try for a boy
His wife’s mother and sister are appalled that he would suggest expanding the family for that reason.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A photo of Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson playing in a game.
Bears
No matter what Bears do with No. 1 pick, they are plenty of prospects who make sense
Seven of the next eight teams picking after the Bears need a quarterback, leaving Ryan Poles’ trade options wide open.
By Jason Lieser
 
Randy Steidl, right, and Delbert Tibbs, who were wrongfully sent to death row, speak to reporters at the Illinois State Capitol in 2011. The men are urging then-Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn to repeal the death penalty because they say it will prevent fatal mistakes.
Editorials
Pardon requests for exonerated people don’t belong on back burner
We hope Gov. J.B. Pritzker doesn’t get so distracted by other requests, not based on wrongful convictions, that innocence-based pardons remain overlooked.
By CST Editorial Board
 
The U.S. Capitol is shown on Jan. 7, 2021.
Letters to the Editor
Despite our political differences, we must listen to each other
Let’s take a close look at the feelings of the electorate regarding the divisions between Republicans and Democrats. Most Americans want politicians who will work together.
By Letters to the Editor
 