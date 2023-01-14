Saturday’s high school basketball scores

Saturday, January 14, 2023
CATHOLIC LEAGUE - CROSSOVER
Brother Rice at Marmion, 6:00
METRO SUBURBAN - RED
Aurora Central at Elmwood Park, 1:00
NORTH SUBURBAN
Libertyville at Stevenson, 5:30
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Oak Park-River Forest at York, 5:30
NON CONFERENCE
Alden-Hebron at Westlake Christian, 7:30
Andrew at Romeoville, 1:00
Barrington at Grant, 3:30
Bremen at Sandburg, 4:00
Chicago Tech at North Chicago, 3:30
Christian Life at Elgin Academy, 3:00
Crystal Lake South at Wheeling, 3:30
Downers Grove North at Notre Dame, 6:30
Dundee-Crown at Conant, 6:00
Evanston at Rolling Meadows, 5:30
Evergreen Park at Plainfield Central, 12:30
Grant Park at Watseka, 7:30
Hall at Serena, 5:30
Jacobs at St. Charles East, 3:30
Kaneland at Yorkville, 6:00
Lake Park at Glenbard West, 6:00
LaMoille at Midland, 10:00
Lane at Padua (OH), 6:00
Leyden at Fenton, 4:30
Mendota at Ottawa, 6:00
Morgan Park at Hammond (IN), 6:00
Morris at Streator, 5:30
Naperville North at Oswego, 7:30
Niles North at Zion-Benton, 5:30
Palatine at Lake Zurich, 3:30
Pearl City at Hinckley-Big Rock, 3:30
Princeville at Roanoke-Benson, 7:30
Sandwich at Providence, 2:30
Schaumburg Christian at Calvary Christian, TBA
St. Anne at Cissna Park, 1:00
St. Charles North at Hinsdale Central, 3:00
Streamwood at Wheaton North, 3:00
Taft at DePaul, 3:00
Thornridge at Richards, 4:00
Tri-Point at Cornerstone Christian, 7:00
Vernon Hills at Cary-Grove, 3:00
West Aurora at Glenbard East, 4:30
Westmont at Peotone, 3:00
Winnebago at Princeton, 6:30
Woodstock at Harlem, 3:00
Yorkville Christian at Christ the King, 2:30
BURLINGTON CENTRAL
Lyons vs. DeKalb, 10:00
Woodstock North vs. Neuqua Valley, 11:30
Lyons vs. Marian Central, 1:00
Burlington Central vs. Neuqua Valley, 2:30
CRISTO REY
Cristo Rey vs. ACERO-Garcia, 10:00
Kelly vs. Noble Street, 11:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 1:30
Semi-Final, 3:00
DEERFIELD
at Lake Forest
Deerfield vs. Payton, 11:00
Lemont vs. Foreman, 12:30
Grayslake Central vs. Lake Forest, 11:00
Boylan vs. Northside, 12:30
at Deerfield
Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 6:00
Semi-Final, 4:30
Semi-Final, 6:00
FREEPORT
Fulton vs. Freeport, 11:30
Rockford Christian vs. Fulton, 2:30
Rockford Christian vs. Freeport, 5:30
GRAND RAPIDS NORTHVIEW (MI)
Hyde Park vs. Northview (MI), 4:30E
JEFFERSON
Jefferson vs. Thornton Fr. South, 10:00
Guilford vs. Batavia, 11:30
Springfield vs. Jefferson, 1:30
Thornton Fr. South vs. Guilford, 3:00
Batavia vs. Hononegah, 4:30
LAKES
Waukegan vs. Naperville Central, 10:00
Mundelein vs. Highland Park, 11:30
Lakes vs. Fremd, 1:00
Glenbrook North vs. Grayslake North, 2:30
MAINE SOUTH
Maine East vs. Schurz, 10:30
Maine South vs. Amundsen, 11:30
Maine South vs. Schurz, 1:00
Maine East vs. Amundsen, 2:30
MARSHALL
Farragut vs. Detroit Western Intl (MI), 1:45
Riverside-Brookfield vs. La Lumiere-Blue (IN), 3:15
Curie vs. Auburn, 6:15
MOLINE
Waubonsie Valley vs. Marian Catholic, 5:00
PECATONICA
Pecatonica vs. Polo, 9:00
Galena vs. Eastland, 10:30
Scales Mound vs. Durand, 12:00
Johnsburg vs. Richmond-Burton, 1:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 6:00
Consolation Semi-Final, 7:30
Semi-Final, 3:00
Semi-Final, 4:30
SOUTH BELOIT
Forrsrton vs. Harvest Christian, 9:00a
South Beloit vs. Harvard, 10:30
North Boone vs. Forreston, 12:00
Harvard vs. Oregon, 1:30
East Dubuque vs. North Boone, 3:00
Oregon vs. Stillman Valley, 4:30
Harvest Christian vs. East Dubuque, 6:00
South Beloit vs. Stillman Valley, 7:30
SPRINGFIELD (MO) - MISSOURI STATE
St. Rita vs. Staley (MO), 4:00
THORNTON FR. NORTH
St. Francis de Sales vs. EPIC, 2:00
Thornton Fr. North vs. Brooks, 3:30
Perspectives-Lead vs. Saginaw Elite (MI), 5:00
Rich vs. Phillips, 6:30
TIMOTHY CHRISTIAN
Chicago Christian vs. Lisle, 3:00
Northridge vs. Westinghouse, 4:30
Rockford Lutheran vs. Timothy Christian, 6:00
WHEATON-WARR. SOUTH
Metea Valley vs. Joliet Central, 9:30
Glenbard North vs. Morton, 9:30
Lake Forest Academy vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 11
St. Francis vs. Rockford East, 11:00
Joliet Central vs. Normal, 1:00
Morton vs. Lindblom, 1:00
Plainfield South vs. Lake Forest Academy, 2:30
Rockford East vs. Warren, 2:30
Normal vs. Metea Valley, 4:30
Lindblom vs. Glenbard North, 4:30
Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Plainfield South, 6:00
Warren vs. St. Francis, 6:00