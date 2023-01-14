The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 14, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
   
SHARE Saturday’s high school basketball scores
Beecher’s Jack Hayhurst (14) shoots and hits a three against Moment.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Saturday, January 14, 2023

CATHOLIC LEAGUE - CROSSOVER

Brother Rice at Marmion, 6:00

METRO SUBURBAN - RED

Aurora Central at Elmwood Park, 1:00

NORTH SUBURBAN

Libertyville at Stevenson, 5:30

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Oak Park-River Forest at York, 5:30

NON CONFERENCE

Alden-Hebron at Westlake Christian, 7:30

Andrew at Romeoville, 1:00

Barrington at Grant, 3:30

Bremen at Sandburg, 4:00

Chicago Tech at North Chicago, 3:30

Christian Life at Elgin Academy, 3:00

Crystal Lake South at Wheeling, 3:30

Downers Grove North at Notre Dame, 6:30

Dundee-Crown at Conant, 6:00

Evanston at Rolling Meadows, 5:30

Evergreen Park at Plainfield Central, 12:30

Grant Park at Watseka, 7:30

Hall at Serena, 5:30

Jacobs at St. Charles East, 3:30

Kaneland at Yorkville, 6:00

Lake Park at Glenbard West, 6:00

LaMoille at Midland, 10:00

Lane at Padua (OH), 6:00

Leyden at Fenton, 4:30

Mendota at Ottawa, 6:00

Morgan Park at Hammond (IN), 6:00

Morris at Streator, 5:30

Naperville North at Oswego, 7:30

Niles North at Zion-Benton, 5:30

Palatine at Lake Zurich, 3:30

Pearl City at Hinckley-Big Rock, 3:30

Princeville at Roanoke-Benson, 7:30

Sandwich at Providence, 2:30

Schaumburg Christian at Calvary Christian, TBA

St. Anne at Cissna Park, 1:00

St. Charles North at Hinsdale Central, 3:00

Streamwood at Wheaton North, 3:00

Taft at DePaul, 3:00

Thornridge at Richards, 4:00

Tri-Point at Cornerstone Christian, 7:00

Vernon Hills at Cary-Grove, 3:00

West Aurora at Glenbard East, 4:30

Westmont at Peotone, 3:00

Winnebago at Princeton, 6:30

Woodstock at Harlem, 3:00

Yorkville Christian at Christ the King, 2:30

BURLINGTON CENTRAL

Lyons vs. DeKalb, 10:00

Woodstock North vs. Neuqua Valley, 11:30

Lyons vs. Marian Central, 1:00

Burlington Central vs. Neuqua Valley, 2:30

CRISTO REY

Cristo Rey vs. ACERO-Garcia, 10:00

Kelly vs. Noble Street, 11:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 1:30

Semi-Final, 3:00

DEERFIELD

at Lake Forest

Deerfield vs. Payton, 11:00

Lemont vs. Foreman, 12:30

Grayslake Central vs. Lake Forest, 11:00

Boylan vs. Northside, 12:30

at Deerfield

Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 6:00

Semi-Final, 4:30

Semi-Final, 6:00

FREEPORT

Fulton vs. Freeport, 11:30

Rockford Christian vs. Fulton, 2:30

Rockford Christian vs. Freeport, 5:30

GRAND RAPIDS NORTHVIEW (MI)

Hyde Park vs. Northview (MI), 4:30E

JEFFERSON

Jefferson vs. Thornton Fr. South, 10:00

Guilford vs. Batavia, 11:30

Springfield vs. Jefferson, 1:30

Thornton Fr. South vs. Guilford, 3:00

Batavia vs. Hononegah, 4:30

LAKES

Waukegan vs. Naperville Central, 10:00

Mundelein vs. Highland Park, 11:30

Lakes vs. Fremd, 1:00

Glenbrook North vs. Grayslake North, 2:30

MAINE SOUTH

Maine East vs. Schurz, 10:30

Maine South vs. Amundsen, 11:30

Maine South vs. Schurz, 1:00

Maine East vs. Amundsen, 2:30

MARSHALL

Farragut vs. Detroit Western Intl (MI), 1:45

Riverside-Brookfield vs. La Lumiere-Blue (IN), 3:15

Curie vs. Auburn, 6:15

MOLINE

Waubonsie Valley vs. Marian Catholic, 5:00

PECATONICA

Pecatonica vs. Polo, 9:00

Galena vs. Eastland, 10:30

Scales Mound vs. Durand, 12:00

Johnsburg vs. Richmond-Burton, 1:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 6:00

Consolation Semi-Final, 7:30

Semi-Final, 3:00

Semi-Final, 4:30

SOUTH BELOIT

Forrsrton vs. Harvest Christian, 9:00a

South Beloit vs. Harvard, 10:30

North Boone vs. Forreston, 12:00

Harvard vs. Oregon, 1:30

East Dubuque vs. North Boone, 3:00

Oregon vs. Stillman Valley, 4:30

Harvest Christian vs. East Dubuque, 6:00

South Beloit vs. Stillman Valley, 7:30

SPRINGFIELD (MO) - MISSOURI STATE

St. Rita vs. Staley (MO), 4:00

THORNTON FR. NORTH

St. Francis de Sales vs. EPIC, 2:00

Thornton Fr. North vs. Brooks, 3:30

Perspectives-Lead vs. Saginaw Elite (MI), 5:00

Rich vs. Phillips, 6:30

TIMOTHY CHRISTIAN

Chicago Christian vs. Lisle, 3:00

Northridge vs. Westinghouse, 4:30

Rockford Lutheran vs. Timothy Christian, 6:00

WHEATON-WARR. SOUTH

Metea Valley vs. Joliet Central, 9:30

Glenbard North vs. Morton, 9:30

Lake Forest Academy vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 11

St. Francis vs. Rockford East, 11:00

Joliet Central vs. Normal, 1:00

Morton vs. Lindblom, 1:00

Plainfield South vs. Lake Forest Academy, 2:30

Rockford East vs. Warren, 2:30

Normal vs. Metea Valley, 4:30

Lindblom vs. Glenbard North, 4:30

Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Plainfield South, 6:00

Warren vs. St. Francis, 6:00

