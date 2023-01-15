Horoscope for Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 2 to 6:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today your emotional experiences when dealing with others will be more intense than usual. You might feel possessive about something? You might even envy or want something that someone else owns. Tie up loose ends regarding shared property, insurance matters and inheritances.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today your attention will turn to your most personal relationships — spouses, partners and close friends. If you have conflict with others, they will be more emotional. (Guard against knee-jerk reactions.) Ideally, you might want to go more than halfway to meet others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will have to put your own wants and needs second to the wants and needs of someone else. You might have to perform a service for someone. Meanwhile, you might have a mild concern with a health issue? Or perhaps, you’re thinking of ways to eat healthier.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It will be hard to conceal your feelings from others today, and that’s OK. It’s important to be yourself and be what you really are, especially in a romantic relationship. Certainly, you will feel more protective and nurturing to those you care about.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a good day to cocoon at home and do a little navel gazing. You actually have a chance to see how your habits, especially from the past, continue to control your life. (We are all such creatures of habit.) If you can learn anything through this introspection, it will be a real value.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You feel a strong urge to talk to others; however, you want to communicate to them at a “gut” level. You want a meaningful exchange, not just superficial chitchat about the weather. This is why you will seek out someone who wants to really talk to you — and listen.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might realize you have a strong attachment to certain material objects and things that you own. This might put you in a position of having to defend yourself in areas that are really not that important. But what can you do?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The moon is in your sign, which will make you more emotional than usual. You might also have personal concerns. It’s good to know that when the moon is in your sign (for two days every month) your luck improves just a little bit. Nice!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You will be happy to withdraw. You’re feeling secretive. You want to rest and hide from the busyness of the world around you. It’s totally appropriate if you don’t feel much like socializing. You might also explore mystical or spiritual disciplines.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your contact with friends and groups will be important to you. In fact, you might feel unusually protective or supportive to a friend. You will certainly help them, if you can. This is a good day to examine your overall goals. Ideas?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

In a curious way, for some reason, your personal life seems to be on public display. People seem to know personal details about you. (Do be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control.) Avoid a public argument, which might happen.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You have a strong urge to get away from it all, especially if you can travel somewhere. Basically, you want a change of scenery. Even study that will allow you to have a mental journey will appeal to you. You might make new friends from other cultures

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Regina King (1971) shares your birthday. You are a creative person who loves beautiful things. You are also a practical realist. In conversation with others, you’re convincing. This year is all about the exciting changes and personal freedom for you. Stay flexible. Seek out new opportunities. Trust your intuition. Grab opportunities to travel.

