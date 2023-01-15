The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 15, 2023
Sunday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Stevenson’s Chrisitian Uremovic (11) finds some space in the lane to drive toward the basket.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

CRISTO REY

Intrinsic-Downtown vs. ACERO-Soto, 2:00

Urban Prep vs. Goode, 3:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 5:30

Semi-Final, 7:00

MARSHALL

Longwood vs. Leo, 11:30

Lindblom vs. Tinley Park, 1:00

Providence-St. Mel vs. Von Steuben, 2:30

Austin vs. Thornridge, 4:00

Marshall vs. Proviso West, 5:30

PRAIRIE STATE COLLEGE

Agricultural Science vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 12

Bloom vs. Mount Carmel, 2:00

SPRINGFIELD COLLEGE (MA)

Simeon vs. Archbishop Stepinac (NY), 2:30E

THORNTON FR. NORTH

North Chicago vs. Burton Madison (MI), 1:00

Don Bosco (IN) vs. Bogan, 2:30

De La Salle vs. Farragut, 4:00

Thornton Fr. North vs. Thornwood, 5:30

Curie vs. Proviso East, 7:00

THORPE LEGACY SHOOTOUT

Austin vs. Brooks, 12:30

