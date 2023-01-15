Sunday’s high school basketball scores

Sunday, January 15, 2023
CRISTO REY
Intrinsic-Downtown vs. ACERO-Soto, 2:00
Urban Prep vs. Goode, 3:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 5:30
Semi-Final, 7:00
MARSHALL
Longwood vs. Leo, 11:30
Lindblom vs. Tinley Park, 1:00
Providence-St. Mel vs. Von Steuben, 2:30
Austin vs. Thornridge, 4:00
Marshall vs. Proviso West, 5:30
PRAIRIE STATE COLLEGE
Agricultural Science vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 12
Bloom vs. Mount Carmel, 2:00
SPRINGFIELD COLLEGE (MA)
Simeon vs. Archbishop Stepinac (NY), 2:30E
THORNTON FR. NORTH
North Chicago vs. Burton Madison (MI), 1:00
Don Bosco (IN) vs. Bogan, 2:30
De La Salle vs. Farragut, 4:00
Thornton Fr. North vs. Thornwood, 5:30
Curie vs. Proviso East, 7:00
THORPE LEGACY SHOOTOUT
Austin vs. Brooks, 12:30
