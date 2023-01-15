The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 15, 2023
The Sip Taste Recipes

Tom Hanks’ Diet Coke and Champagne cocktail is a hit — here’s how to make it

He recently stumbled into creating a cocktail that is as fizzy as it is unique.

By  USA TODAY
   
Morgan Hines, USA TODAY
SHARE Tom Hanks’ Diet Coke and Champagne cocktail is a hit — here’s how to make it
Tom Hanks arrives to a screening of his new film&nbsp;“A Man Called Otto” in New York City on Jan. 9, 2023. His Diet Coke-Champagne cocktail has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

Tom Hanks arrives to a screening of his new film “A Man Called Otto” in New York City on Jan. 9, 2023. His Diet Coke-Champagne cocktail has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

Getty

Not many would pair Diet Coke with Champagne.

But iconic actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks is an outside-the-box thinker. And he recently stumbled into creating a cocktail that is as fizzy as it is unique.

“The Diet Cokagne” was born during a moment of celebration over the holidays, Hanks told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” last week.

“I’m not a big drinker. I don’t drink so I usually have a Diet Coke,” he said, noting that for this particular occasion, Champagne was brought around.

“I said, ‘Oh, give me a shot of champagne in there for crying out loud,’” Hanks said, confirming that yes, he did in fact mean a shot in his Diet Coke. ”I said ‘Well, I may be insane but I want to help — I want to celebrate the season.’ So I had a sip of this.”

He had had about a third of his Diet Coke, and added a “shot” of champagne.

Hanks told Colbert it was “delicious.” And the name, Hanks said, was intuitive.

“We were debating what the name of it should be and I came up with it because it is coke and Champagne,” he said. “So, it’s obviously ‘Diet Cokagne’.” Colbert had suggested they call it the “Tom Hanks” referencing the “Tom Collins” cocktail. Hanks was OK with that idea, too.

After Hanks shared the origin story for his two-ingredient drink, the two had a taste. Colbert quipped before sipping that the cocktail is akin to an “American Aperol Spritz.”

And while we might not make the same comparison — or the same combination — mixing a flavored liquid including sugary juices with a bubbly like prosecco or champagne to the craft a cocktail is pretty common.

Cocktails such as the Aperol Spritz (Aperol, club soda, Prosecco) or the French 75 (gin, Champagne, lemon juice) or the brunch-favorite mimosa (orange juice, Champagne), the Bellini (peach juice, Prosecco), all combine flavored liqueurs or juices with bubbly.

And using Coke in a cocktail can be commonplace, too. Think rum and Coke, or one step closer to Hanks’ concoction is the Kalimotxo, a cocktail that pairs red wine and Coke.

And it is beginning to trend across the internet. 

TikTok users are posting videos of themselves trying the drink in different settings — and some of the videos are going viral.

Cassidy Michelle posted a video of herself taking a sip of a “Diet Cokagne” on a plane ... and captioned it: “just order it and try... its GOOD!” Michelle thanked Hanks and compared it to a cream soda. The video had more than 56,000 views by Friday afternoon, one hour after it was posted.

Want to try to make the “Diet Cokagne” at home? Here’s how:

The Diet Cokagne

Ingredients:

  • Diet Coke (or a diet cola of your choosing)
  • Champagne 

Instructions:

Pour 2/3 of a Diet Coke

Add one 1 shot of champagne 

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Taste
Food businesses pop up in 875 N Michigan to offer ‘a little taste of the South Side’
Next stop Chicago? In-N-Out burger expanding east of Texas for first time
Delicious, healthy foods you can enjoy — and not pack on the calories
Curried chicken stew is quick, hearty and ‘a one-pot wonder’
A perfectly imperfect dessert: Pear and cardamom tarte Tatin
Menu planner: For a delicious no-meat dinner, try red beans and rice
The Latest
A man was shot dead July 14, 2022, in Brainerd.
Crime
Man found shot to death in Chatham
Officers found the man unresponsive about 11:40 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East 82nd Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Stevenson’s Chrisitian Uremovic (11) finds some space in the lane to drive toward the basket.
High School Basketball
Sunday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks to reporters on Thursday over a controversy where a campaign staffer allegedly emailed Chicago Public School teachers to enlist help from students for her mayoral campaign.
Letters to the Editor
Learn from Mayor Lightfoot’s mistake and get kids involved in election — the right way
Let’s provide opportunities for young people to participate in campaigns, elections and organizing of civic activities, of their own choosing.
By Letters to the Editor
 
merlin_110806839.jpg
Commentary
On MLK Day, don’t shortchange the message
With civil rights and its history in peril, the upcoming biography, “King: A Life,” is a groundbreaking book by Chicagoan Jonathan Eig.
By Neil Steinberg
 
A fire broke out in a home January 15, 2023 in the Little Italy neighborhood.
News
Elderly couple seriously injured in Little Italy house fire
Firefighters responded to a call of a fire about 1:15 a.m. Sunday at a two-story building in the 800 block of South Bishop Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 