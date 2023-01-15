Man dies days after Woodlawn shooting

A man died days after he was wounded in a shooting in Woodlawn on the South Side.

On Jan. 3, Dominique Nash, 31, was traveling in a car with a 14-year-old boy in the 6600 block of South Greenwood Avenue when someone fired shots from the sidewalk about 11 p.m., Chicago police said.

Nash suffered a gunshot wound to the head and lost control of the car, which struck a tree and a building, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

He died of his injuries Wednesday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The 14-year-old was shot in the arm and taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

