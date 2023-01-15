The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 15, 2023

Man dies days after Woodlawn shooting

On Jan. 3, Dominique Nash, 31, was traveling in a car with a 14-year-old boy in the 6600 block of South Greenwood Avenue when someone fired shots from the sidewalk.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man dies days after Woodlawn shooting
Six people were hospitalized in a crash July 25, 2021 on the Bishop Ford Expressway.

Adobe Stock Photo

A man died days after he was wounded in a shooting in Woodlawn on the South Side.

On Jan. 3, Dominique Nash, 31, was traveling in a car with a 14-year-old boy in the 6600 block of South Greenwood Avenue when someone fired shots from the sidewalk about 11 p.m., Chicago police said.

Nash suffered a gunshot wound to the head and lost control of the car, which struck a tree and a building, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

He died of his injuries Wednesday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The 14-year-old was shot in the arm and taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Next Up In News
Man found shot to death in Chatham
Elderly couple seriously injured in Little Italy house fire
Pedestrian killed in Bishop Ford crash
Lightfoot attacks Vallas at women’s forum for staying ‘silent’ in aftermath of Roe v. Wade decision
Boy, 17, critically wounded in Far South Side shooting
Man fatally shot in Austin
The Latest
Cubs_Convention.jpg
Cubs
Chairman Tom Ricketts: Cubs ‘will compete for the division this year’
New Cubs catcher Tucker Barnhart called the NL Central a “winnable” division.
By Maddie Lee
 
Tom Hanks arrives to a screening of his new film&nbsp;“A Man Called Otto” in New York City on Jan. 9, 2023. His Diet Coke-Champagne cocktail has become a viral sensation on TikTok.
The Sip
Tom Hanks’ Diet Coke and Champagne cocktail is a hit — here’s how to make it
He recently stumbled into creating a cocktail that is as fizzy as it is unique.
By USA TODAY
 
A man was shot dead July 14, 2022, in Brainerd.
Crime
Man found shot to death in Chatham
Officers found the man unresponsive about 11:40 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East 82nd Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Stevenson’s Chrisitian Uremovic (11) finds some space in the lane to drive toward the basket.
High School Basketball
Sunday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks to reporters on Thursday over a controversy where a campaign staffer allegedly emailed Chicago Public School teachers to enlist help from students for her mayoral campaign.
Letters to the Editor
Learn from Mayor Lightfoot’s mistake and get kids involved in election — the right way
Let’s provide opportunities for young people to participate in campaigns, elections and organizing of civic activities, of their own choosing.
By Letters to the Editor
 