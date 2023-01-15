The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 15, 2023
NFL Sports

Giants outlast Vikings for first playoff win in 11 years

Daniel Jones passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns and ran 15 times for 79 yards in the Giants’ 31-24 victory.

By  Dave Campbell | Associated Press
   
SHARE Giants outlast Vikings for first playoff win in 11 years
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings

Daniel Jones is on the run Sunday against the Vikings in Minneapolis.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS — Daniel Jones passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns and ran 15 times for 79 yards in his first career playoff game for the New York Giants, a 31-24 victory over Minnesota in the wild-card round that gave the Vikings their first loss in 12 one-score games this season.

Saquon Barkley rushed for two scores, including the tiebreaker midway through the fourth quarter. The Giants’ defense finished off the franchise’s first playoff win since the Super Bowl 11 years ago by swarming tight end T.J. Hockenson after a 3-yard catch on a pass from Kirk Cousins at midfield on fourth-and-8, and the Vikings turned the ball over on downs with 1:44 to go and no timeouts left.

Isaiah Hodgins and Daniel Bellinger had touchdown receptions for the Giants, who advanced to play No. 1 seed and division rival Philadelphia in the divisional round next weekend.

Cousins went 31 for 39 for 273 yards and two scores, plus a rushing touchdown to cap the game’s opening possession, the too-short throw to Hockenson at the end his only mistake. Justin Jefferson, the NFL’s leading receiver, had only one catch after halftime and finished with 47 yards.

Next Up In NFL
Cubs’ Yan Gomes has some old shoes to fill
Bills hang on for wild-card win over Dolphins
Trevor Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers
Brock Purdy’s 4 TDs lead 49ers past Seahawks in NFL postseason opener
No matter what Bears do with No. 1 pick, there are plenty of prospects who make sense
Are things looking up for Bears and Matt Eberflus?
The Latest
merlin_110806839.jpg
Commentary
On MLK Day, don’t shortchange the message
With civil rights and its history in peril, the upcoming biography, “King: A Life,” is a groundbreaking book by Chicagoan Jonathan Eig.
By Neil Steinberg
 
merlin_110845971.jpg
Chicago
Blue Cross and Blue Shield building honors MLK with ‘I have a dream’ lighting display
The message honoring the slain civil rights leader will be displayed on the building at 300 E. Randolph Street until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Blue Cross Blue Shield said in a statement.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Golden State Warriors v Chicago Bulls
Bulls
Nikola Vucevic matches career high with 43 points to send Bulls on to Paris with victory
Vucevic exploited the Warriors in one-on-one isolation situations, leading the Bulls to a 132-118 win and snapping their three-game losing streak.
By Annie Costabile
 
merlin_36627982.jpg
Bulls
Warriors coach Steve Kerr switches up his Chicago routine
Kerr says the time he spent around great players and coaches during his playing days with the Bulls and Spurs helped inform the kind of coach he has become.
By Annie Costabile
 
Colorado Rockies v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs’ Yan Gomes has some old shoes to fill
Gomes is interested in managing someday and reminds skipper David Ross of a former Cub who famously made an impact as a positive influence.
By Steve Greenberg
 