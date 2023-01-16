The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 16, 2023
Editorials News Commentary

A transition away from gas stoves won’t work if it’s forced

Illinois is among states with the highest percentage of gas stoves, which do pose health risks. But carrots rather than sticks would do more to encourage people to switch.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE A transition away from gas stoves won’t work if it’s forced
Gas-burning stoves are offered for sale at a home improvement store on Thursday in Chicago.

Gas-burning stoves at a home improvement store in Chicago. The head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission recently suggested that gas stoves were a health hazard, igniting pushback from people fearing they would be banned.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

America needs a well-constructed public education campaign on how to mitigate the health risks of gas stoves. It also should encourage research and design public policy to make other types of stoves cheaper and better.

Last week, a flurry of outrage followed remarks by Richard Trumka Jr., a commissioner of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, on possible restrictions on gas stoves.

That approach, which was quickly walked back, threatened to make stoves just another facet of the culture wars. It was met with an outburst of anger.

But that doesn’t mean the nation — or Illinois — should just ignore the health and environmental risks of burning gas. Indoor pollution can cause asthma. Burning fossil fuels contributes to climate change. Some cities have placed limits on new gas-fired appliances.

Editorials bug

Editorials

Gas stoves emit carbon monoxide, methane, nitrogen oxides and other toxic pollutants that, without proper mitigation, can render indoor air unsafe. People who reside in smaller living spaces often experience higher concentrations of pollutants from their stoves. Range hoods and exhaust fans can reduce the risk.

Yet too many people think of the hoods and fans as something to use only in hot weather to keep stoves from heating up their homes. A public education campaign could educate people on the health benefits of using those devices whenever they are cooking. Even keeping kitchen doors open or cracking open a window near the stove can help. So can air purifiers. But people should note that not all range hoods vent to the outdoors; some are designed merely to trap grease and circulate the air right back indoors.

Opinion Newsletter

Electric and induction stoves, which have improved over the years, are an alternative. But many people view them as substandard options that don’t measure up in terms of cooking properly.

According to a 2020 analysis by the Energy Information Administration, Illinois is among the states with the highest percentage of gas stoves. A study by the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and the University of Sydney published last week by the Rocky Mountain Institute found that in Illinois, 79.1% of households with children cook with gas, whereas only 9.1% of households with children in Florida do.

The fact that electric stoves are prevalent in many states suggests people are happy with them if they are used to them. It’s also worth pointing out that people don’t vent gases from hot water heaters, furnaces or clothes dryers right back into their homes.

To reduce reliance on gas-fired appliances, a model that might be followed is the way Illinois has switched to energy-saving light bulbs, which are subsidized to keep their cost down. People have gotten used to the new bulbs and appreciate lower power bills and not having to change bulbs so often.

The climate law passed by Congress last year allocated $4.5 billion to states to set up rebates for people who replace gas-fired appliances with models that don’t burn fossil fuels. In setting up its own program, Illinois should make sure it is designed to make the biggest possible dent in fossil fuel use, possibly by adding additional funds to the program. That would help make a transition to electric and induction stoves and other appliances more palatable.

As it stands, currently electric stoves in many areas draw their energy from power plants that burn fossil fuels, reducing any environmental benefit. But as more zero-carbon energy comes on line, the benefit of replacing gas-burning appliances will be greater.

Clearly, the world is in a climate crisis that will keep getting worse without strong mitigation. But wise policies are those that create broad public acceptance, not resistance.

Want to write a letter or an op-ed for the Sun-Times? See our guidelines here.

Next Up In Editorial
Pardon requests for exonerated people don’t belong on back burner
Landmark status for historic West Side church should be first step of many to preserve houses of worship
To fix chronic truancy in Chicago schools, start getting the numbers right
Pinch of salt: Keep exploring alternatives to de-ice roads, sidewalks
A flag on the play: Latest Soldier Field plan is a false start on stadium’s future
Lake Michigan shoreline needs restoration, and local input on how to do it
The Latest
NUP_197475_0458.jpeg
Movies and TV
After a long recess, John Larroquette returns to ‘Night Court’
NBC revives the ’80s sitcom with a new star (Melissa Rauch), an updated theme song and the same old couch.
By Bryan Alexander | USA TODAY
 
GettyImages_2674125.jpeg.jpg
Honoring Black History
Talking MLK bobblehead commemorates civil rights icon’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum collaborates with the estate of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to bring his message to a new generation.
By Allison Novelo
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot participates in the planting of the 18,000th tree as part of Our Roots Chicago, the city’s tree equity initiative, in Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood; December 2022.
Chicago Enterprise
High-minded high finance: City sells bonds to the masses
Chicago’s ‘social bond’ program lets residents invest in neighborhood improvements for as little as $1,000.
By David Roeder
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals
NFL
Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard fumble return lifts Bengals over Ravens
Next up for Cincinnati is a trip to Buffalo for a rematch of their Week 17 game that was canceled after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.
By Jay Cohen | Associated Press
 