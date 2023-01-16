Fire striker Jhon Durán set to join Aston Villa in $18 million deal

LONDON — Premier League club Aston Villa reached an agreement to sign Colombia striker Jhon Durán from the Fire for a reported $18 million on Monday.

The 19-year-old Durán scored eight goals in 22 appearances for the Fire last season and has played three times for Colombia.

Villa said the deal was subject to Durán passing a medical examination, agreeing to personal terms, and obtaining a working visa.

Durán will become Villa’s second signing of the January transfer window, after left back Alex Moreno from Real Betis.

Durán had also been on the radar of English giants Liverpool and Chelsea.