Monday, January 16, 2023
Remains of Downers Grove woman missing since 2017 found, family says

Cheyann Klus, 22, was last seen on Nov. 27, 2017 at her home in Downers Grove. The Klus family announced on Facebook Monday morning that police have located her remains.

By  Allison Novelo
   
Cheyann Klus, 22, was last seen at her home on Nov. 27, 2017.

The search for Cheyann Klus, a woman who went missing five years ago in Downers Grove, is over after her family announced on social media Monday morning that police have located her remains.

The 22-year-old was last seen leaving her home on Nov. 27, 2017, according to the Missing Persons Awareness Network. A few days later, investigators says Klus was in Chicago in the 2100 block of North Kilbourn Avenue.

On March 24, 2018, authorities led a walk-through search of the 86-acre Mallard Lake recreation area in Bloomingdale.

The Klus family announced on Facebook:

“While it was not the news we were hoping for, we have received confirmation from law enforcement that Cheyann’s remains were found,” the family wrote. ”As her immediate family [father, sisters, brothers, nephews] in mourning, we ask for privacy as we grieve the unbearable loss of a daughter, sister, aunt, and a human being. We plan to hold a private memorial service for Cheyann amongst us, but we hope that everyone can find solace in knowing that she has been found and respectfully laid to rest.”

It was unclear where the remains were found.

Obama Foundation volunteerism on MLK Day makes comeback after COVID hiatus
Gordon Ramsay restaurant coming to downtown Naperville
Months after a devastating crash, St. Ignatius hockey team gets back on the ice in 5-0 win
Gina Lollobrigida, Italian film legend, dies at age 95
Lane Tech sophomore is Chicago’s only national master chess player under 18
Man killed in Greater Grand Crossing double shooting
All the nostalgia in the world can’t disguise the fact that Soldier Field is a grotesque football stadium.
Bears
Bears must leave grotesque Soldier Field behind, get fresh start in Arlington Heights
A new stadium with space, with modern amenities, with a structure that looks toward the 22nd century, not back to the 19th, might help them win a few games, too.
By Rick Telander
 
Volunteers Tasha (from left), Aaliya and Brailyn prepare tomato seed starters during a day of giving event by the Obama Foundation and the Honeycomb Project in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Southside YMCA on Monday.
Chicago
Obama Foundation volunteerism on MLK Day makes comeback after COVID hiatus
Music pumped through the South Side YMCA gym as members of the community got to work preparing meals, making birthday cards for seniors, planting seeds and packaging self-care kits for people in need.
By Jon Seidel
 
AR_230119426.jpg
Food and Restaurants
Gordon Ramsay restaurant coming to downtown Naperville
The Michelin-starred British chef and host of TV’s ‘Master Chef’ and ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ is bringing Ramsay’s Kitchen to the former downtown site of Ted’s Montana grill.
By Kevin Schmit
 
Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson huddles with the team Saturday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks motivated by Kraken debacle entering season’s second half
After an embarrassing 8-5 loss Saturday and an off-day Sunday spent learning lessons from the NFL playoffs, Hawks coach Luke Richardson liked the collective grumpiness he sensed before an intense practice Monday.
By Ben Pope
 
Students and their supporters hug as they walk out of Church of the Holy Family after a special mass for 16 student hockey players from St. Ignatius College Prep that were injured in a bus accident, Monday evening, Nov. 14, 2022. Saturday evening, the school’s junior varsity Wolfpack team was on a bus in Warsaw, about 50 miles south of South Bend, Indiana, when a semitruck crashed into the bus. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Education
Months after a devastating crash, St. Ignatius hockey team gets back on the ice in 5-0 win
Sixteen St. Ignatius JV players were hurt in a bus crash in November. On Sunday, three sidelined players joined fans, a Good Samaritan and first-responders at Fifth Third Arena.
By Tom Schuba
 