Remains of Downers Grove woman missing since 2017 found, family says

The search for Cheyann Klus, a woman who went missing five years ago in Downers Grove, is over after her family announced on social media Monday morning that police have located her remains.

The 22-year-old was last seen leaving her home on Nov. 27, 2017, according to the Missing Persons Awareness Network. A few days later, investigators says Klus was in Chicago in the 2100 block of North Kilbourn Avenue.

On March 24, 2018, authorities led a walk-through search of the 86-acre Mallard Lake recreation area in Bloomingdale.

The Klus family announced on Facebook:

“While it was not the news we were hoping for, we have received confirmation from law enforcement that Cheyann’s remains were found,” the family wrote. ”As her immediate family [father, sisters, brothers, nephews] in mourning, we ask for privacy as we grieve the unbearable loss of a daughter, sister, aunt, and a human being. We plan to hold a private memorial service for Cheyann amongst us, but we hope that everyone can find solace in knowing that she has been found and respectfully laid to rest.”

It was unclear where the remains were found.

