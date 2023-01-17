The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Recipes Taste

Conquer the winter weather blahs with these spicy shrimp tacos

The blackened spice blend is meant to have heat, but feel free to adjust the cayenne to your taste.

By  Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
   
SHARE Conquer the winter weather blahs with these spicy shrimp tacos
These Baja-inspired tacos piled with blackened shrimp channel the South, the border and beyond. They are vibrant and wholesome, not bogged down by any heavy sauces, cheeses or meat.

These Baja-inspired tacos are vibrant and wholesome, not bogged down by any heavy sauces, cheeses or meat.

Lynda Balslev/TasteFood

The bleaker the weather, the brighter the food, I say. It’s the new year, and January can be a cold second act following the holiday festivities. A perfect antidote is to create light and vibrant food to ward off the seasonal blues and balance out any celebratory excesses.

These Baja-inspired tacos piled with blackened shrimp channel the South, the border and beyond. They are vibrant and wholesome, not bogged down by any heavy sauces, cheeses or meat. A citrusy salsa and fresh avocado are light and healthy accompaniments, refreshing in their simplicity. The tacos are easy to prepare, requiring just a fair amount of chopping, which is a simple activity that distracts from any inclement weather outside. And, perhaps best of all, they are fun to eat, inviting interaction and hands-on noshing.

The blackened spice blend is meant to have heat, but feel free to adjust the cayenne to your taste. In fact, make a double batch to keep on hand to season fish and chicken for later meals. Store any remaining spice blend in a jar in your pantry. 

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

Yield: Serves: 4 

INGREDIENTS:

For the Crema:
  • 2/3 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt 
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon Sriracha, or to taste 
  • Pinch of kosher salt 
For the Salsa:
  • 1 cup grape tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 cup defrosted frozen yellow corn
  • 1 small poblano pepper, seeded, finely diced
  • 1/2 small red onion, finely chopped 
  • 1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped 
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced 
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin 
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Spices:
  • 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
  • 2 teaspoons sweet paprika
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 24 large (18/20) shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails intact optional
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1 large ripe but firm avocado, halved, sliced crosswise
  • Flour or corn tortillas, warmed
  • Cilantro leaves for garnish
  • Lime wedges

DIRECTIONS:

1. Whisk the crema ingredients in a bowl. Refrigerate until use. 

2. In a separate bowl, combine the salsa ingredients. Taste for seasoning.

3. Combine the spices in a small bowl. Toss the shrimp with 1 tablespoon oil in a large bowl. Add the spices and stir to thoroughly coat the shrimp.

4. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a cast-iron pan over medium heat. Carefully arrange the shrimp in one layer in the pan without overcrowding (in batches if necessary). Cook until charred and cooked through the center, about 4 minutes, turning once.

5. To serve, arrange a few slices of avocado on a warmed tortilla. Spoon some of the salsa over, then top with shrimp. Drizzle with some of the crema. Garnish with cilantro and serve with the lime wedges for squeezing. 

Lynda Balslev is an award-winning food and wine writer, cookbook author and recipe developer. She also authors the blog TasteFood, a compilation of more than 600 original recipes, photos and stories. More recipes can be found atchicago.suntimes.com/taste.

Next Up In TasteFood
Menu planner: For a low-cost, easy dinner, try one-pan beef stroganoff
Gordon Ramsay restaurant coming to downtown Naperville
Tom Hanks’ Diet Coke and Champagne cocktail is a hit — here’s how to make it
Food businesses pop up in 875 North Michigan to offer ‘a little taste of the South Side’
Next stop Chicago? In-N-Out burger expanding east of Texas for first time
Delicious, healthy foods you can enjoy — and not pack on the calories
https://chicago.suntimes.com/2022/8/19/23192109/marinade-grilled-sriracha-chicken-skewers-recipe-lynda-balslev
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Now that lover’s dead, should I reveal our secret?
The man’s children don’t know they have a brother, the result of his affair.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
Time off for Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan has been blessing in disguise
Playing just one game in six days like the Bulls are this week would usually disrupt the season flow for DeRozan. In this case, however, it’s given him time to heal up and time to spend with his family in Paris.
By Joe Cowley
 
Carla Knorowski outside Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France.
News
Chicagoan awarded high honors from France for work rebuilding Notre Dame Cathedral ravaged by fire
Carla Knorowski dried off her tears and got to work after a fire ripped through the historic French cathedral in 2019.
By Mitch Dudek
 
A U.S. Capitol Police officer closes a barricade around the U.S. Capitol on the the second year anniversary of the violent insurrection by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Editorials
Shoddy investigations of officers tied to Oath Keepers, Proud Boys diminishes CPD’s integrity
It’s not illegal to belong to these groups, which federal authorities have identified as plotting the Jan. 6 insurrection. But it is certainly not an “accomplishment” either, as one officer apparently bragged.
By CST Editorial Board
 
“Macunaima Gourmet” by Brazil’s Pigmalião Escultura que Mexe.
Theater
Fest offers puppet renditions of ‘Moby Dick,’ ‘Frankenstein,’ ‘Hamlet’ and more
At Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, fans of the art form have a rare chance to see visiting troupes from around the world.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 