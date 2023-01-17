The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Shoddy investigations of officers tied to Oath Keepers, Proud Boys diminishes CPD’s integrity

It’s not illegal to belong to these groups, which federal authorities have identified as plotting the Jan. 6 insurrection. But it is certainly not an “accomplishment” either, as one officer apparently bragged.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Shoddy investigations of officers tied to Oath Keepers, Proud Boys diminishes CPD’s integrity
A U.S. Capitol Police officer closes a barricade around the U.S. Capitol on the the second year anniversary of the violent insurrection by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

A U.S. Capitol Police officer closes a barricade around the U.S. Capitol on the the second year anniversary of the violent insurrection by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

AP

If the Chicago Police Department expects residents to assist in their investigations and view its officers as honest and hard-working, it would help if they did a better job weeding out and thoroughly vetting cops who rubbed elbows with extremist right-wing organizations.

It would help, too, if CPD officials stopped simply parroting the line that it’s not a violation of department policy to be affiliated with groups that are anathema to many law-abiding people, especially those who are Black and Brown.

True, it isn’t illegal to belong to these groups, which federal authorities have identified as plotting the Jan. 6 insurrection. But it is certainly not an “accomplishment” to brag about having belonged to the Oath Keepers either, as Officer Phillip Singto apparently did by listing it on his LinkedIn page.

CPD’s internal investigation of Singto, and a separate inquiry on Officer Robert Bakker’s ties to the Proud Boys, have both been characterized as deficient by City Hall Inspector General Deborah Witzburg.

Editorial

Editorial

Witzburg, in a recent quarterly report, called out the department’s internal affairs bureau for failing to review personal records and other documents that may have shown how engaged Singto was with the Oath Keepers when he joined the anti-government militia over a decade ago, the Sun-Times’ Tom Schuba reported

Singto admitted he was an Oath Keeper for a few years. Yet, the internal investigation concluded that the allegation of his membership was “not sustained.”

The department “failed to address the applicability of CPD’s rules and regulations and did not answer the question of whether the CPD member’s membership in the Oath Keepers itself constitutes a violation of CPD policy,” Witzburg wrote.

Chicagoans likely felt a sense of déjà vu upon learning that. We certainly did.

Related

It was just back in October that Witzburg called out the police department for overlooking incriminating evidence and failing to even consider firing Bakker for making inconsistent statements about his association with the Proud Boys. 

Bakker was given a 120-suspension but kept his job. The decision continues to draw criticism locally — including from the head of City Council’s Public Safety Committee, Ald. Chris Taliaferro, a former police officer — and nationally, from the Southern Poverty Law Center, which investigates extremist groups.

As long as CPD keeps finding excuses for officers’ connections to extremist organizations, its credibility will keep taking hits.

Want to write a letter or an op-ed for the Sun-Times? See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
A transition away from gas stoves won’t work if it’s forced
Pardon requests for exonerated people don’t belong on back burner
Landmark status for historic West Side church should be first step of many to preserve houses of worship
To fix chronic truancy in Chicago schools, start getting the numbers right
Pinch of salt: Keep exploring alternatives to de-ice roads, sidewalks
A flag on the play: Latest Soldier Field plan is a false start on stadium’s future
The Latest
“Macunaima Gourmet” by Brazil’s Pigmalião Escultura que Mexe.
Theater
Fest offers puppet renditions of ‘Moby Dick,’ ‘Frankenstein,’ ‘Hamlet’ and more
At Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, fans of the art form have a rare chance to see visiting troupes from around the world.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Nikola Vucevic
Bulls
French connection for Nikola Vucevic as Bulls prepare for Paris Game
The veteran center knows the French culture and language better than anyone on the Bulls roster, but he also knows how important a game like this can be for a basketball-starved country.
By Joe Cowley
 
One-pan beef stroganoff.
Recipes
Menu planner: For a low-cost, easy dinner, try one-pan beef stroganoff
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
A ChatGPT prompt is shown on a device near a public school in Brooklyn, New York, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Say no to ChatGPT in schools
The new artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT can churn out convincing essays. Until Chicago has guidelines, make clear to students: Do your own work.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A photo illustration showing gas vs. electric stove burners.
Other Views
Chicago must fight rising natural gas costs by switching to electricity in all our buildings
The daily threat to our health and financial security from relying on gas are real. We have the blueprint for policies that will make the transition to all-electric buildings happen, but the transition must happen equitably.
By Courtney Hanson and Gina Ramirez
 