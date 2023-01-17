The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
NFL Sports

Bucs’ Russell Gage remains in hospital with neck injury

The team released a statement Tuesday morning saying Gage had movement in his extremities after suffering a neck injury and concussion. He will continue to undergo more tests.

By  Rob Maaddi | Associated Press
   
SHARE Bucs’ Russell Gage remains in hospital with neck injury
AP23017158212936.jpg

AP

TAMPA, Fla. — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.

The team released a statement Tuesday morning saying Gage had movement in his extremities after suffering a neck injury and concussion. He will continue to undergo more tests in the hospital after spending the night there.

“Definitely hope he’s doing well. He was moving so that’s a good sign,” teammate Lavonte David said after the game.

Gage was injured when he stumbled on a route, went to the ground, couldn’t make the catch and took a hard shot to the neck from Donovan Wilson. He appeared to try to get up but couldn’t and slammed his hand into the ground in frustration.

Players from both teams took a knee and prayed while medical personnel attended to Gage. Tom Brady, who threw the pass to Gage, stood near the medical staff before the game resumed.

On Jan. 2, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle. Teammates were in tears while he was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cincinnati. Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery and watched from home as the Bills beat the Dolphins in an AFC wild-card game.

The immediate uncertainty surrounding Gage’s injury sparked an outpouring of support on social media.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, an ESPN analyst, posted on Twitter: “Prayers up for Russell Gage.”

Next Up In NFL
After playoff dud, Tom Brady faces choice of whether to continue
Dak Prescott outshines Tom Brady as Cowboys dominate Buccaneers
Bears must leave grotesque Soldier Field behind, get fresh start in Arlington Heights
Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard fumble return lifts Bengals over Ravens
Giants outlast Vikings for first playoff win in 11 years
Cubs’ Yan Gomes has some old shoes to fill
The Latest
Joe Chura draws a brew at his Go Brewing brewpub in Naperville. The first craft brewery to brew only lo- and no-alcohol beers, it opened in October and is having a brisk Dry January business.
Columnists
Dry January, not Beerless January
Go Brewing in Naperville, Illinois’ only no- and lo- alcohol craft brewery, encourages customers to go boozeless.
By Neil Steinberg
 
The men’s basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.
College Sports
Northwestern-Iowa game postponed after COVID-19 outbreak
The two schools will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game.
By Associated Press
 
NSCcover.JPG
High School Basketball
No Shot Clock, Ep. 148: Kenwood’s rise, When Sides Collide preview
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly discussion of high school basketball.
By Michael O’Brien
 
These Baja-inspired tacos piled with blackened shrimp channel the South, the border and beyond. They are vibrant and wholesome, not bogged down by any heavy sauces, cheeses or meat.
Recipes
Conquer the winter weather blahs with these spicy shrimp tacos
The blackened spice blend is meant to have heat, but feel free to adjust the cayenne to your taste.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Now that lover’s dead, should I reveal our secret?
The man’s children don’t know they have a brother, the result of his affair.
By Abigail Van Buren
 