PAWS Chicago cuts adoption fees for senior dogs in honor of Betty White’s 101st birthday
Senior dogs at PAWS Chicago can be adopted for as little as $101 in honor of the Oak Park-born actor, comedian and animal lover, who died in 2021.
Senior dogs looking for their retirement home might have better luck thanks to an adoption event from PAWS Chicago in honor of legendary actress and comedian Betty White.
The Betty White Challenge Senior Pet Adoption event reduces adoption fees for senior dogs to as low as $101, according to the organization’s website.
PAWS is also accepting donations to honor the legacy of “animal lover” White, who died in 2021 at the age of 99.
The “Golden Girls” star was born Jan. 17, 1922, in Oak Park and would have turned 101 on Tuesday. White had a reputation of fighting for animal rights by trying to improve conditions at the Los Angeles Zoo.
