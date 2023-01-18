Horoscope for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Parents and authority figures will be pretty intense. Therefore, this is not the day to decide to challenge them. (Ya think?) If you do, you will encounter more than you bargained for. Step aside. “A lot of men didn’t and a lot of men died.”

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a poor day for arguments and disputes about politics, religion and racial issues; nevertheless, you will probably be drawn into them! Try to avoid this if you can because people will be intense and convinced that they’re right and that you will be better off if you agree with them. Oy!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Don’t get embroiled in discussions about shared property, inheritances or insurance disputes because you might have to contend with someone who is trying to exert unreasonable power over you. People are intense and they want to persuade others to agree with them.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Keep things light today. (If you can.) Avoid intense discussions with partners and close friends because people can be quite pushy today. In fact, avoid dangerous areas and any possibility of a criminal element. There are some “heavy” vibes out there.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be determined to introduce reforms and improvements to your job today. However, don’t be pushy with others. (There are none so deaf as those who are wearing headphones.) Likewise, you might be super determined to improve your health. Lighten up a bit.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a terrible day for romantic arguments because they will get out of hand, possibly dangerously so. This is because people are intense and passionate today. They’re convinced they are right and others should agree with them. Come hell or high water!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Avoid intense family discussions and arguments today because they won’t be pretty. Someone will try to push their views on others, and they might be overwhelming and aggressive. On the upside, you, personally, might see ways to make improvements at home.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Discussions with others will be intense, even overwhelming today. You might have to contend with someone who is trying to exert power over you, which will force you to defend your own right to do things the way you want to do them. Oh yes, this is a day where people can be really pushy!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Avoid disputes about money and possessions today because they could be nasty. On the other hand, you might see useful ways to use money or something you own to make improvements somewhere or to help a third party. Hopefully, you can do this.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be careful whom you hang out with today. Avoid people who are aggressive, angry or potentially criminal. This is the kind of day that brings the worst out in people. In fact, everyone will be intense and a bit aggressive, so be discriminating.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Avoid dangerous areas today or places where there are few people because this is the kind of day where the criminal element might be felt, even in a threatening way. Take the high road in every sense of the word. (Plus, the view is better.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Very likely, you will encounter a friend who seems to be coming on a bit strong. Or perhaps, you will talk to someone in a group situation or a meeting. If so, this is a poor day to contradict or cross swords with someone because you might be surprised at their reaction. People are intense and purposeful today!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress and voice actor Jane Horrocks (1964) shares your birthday day. You have dignity in a practical, conservative way. However, in the next moment, you are wildly impulsive! You are generous, kind-hearted and helpful. This year is the time for you to receive promotions, awards and acknowledgement for what you do. You might assume a role of leadership.

