Things to do in Chicago Jan. 19-25: The Mix

Theater
- Northlight Theatre presents Brent Askari’s “Andy Warhol in Iran,” a drama set in 1976 as Warhol (Rob Lindley) travels to Iran to take Polaroids of the Shah of Iran’s wife. While there he encounters a young revolutionary (Hamid Dehghani) who opens the pop icon’s eyes to a wider world. BJ Jones directs. From Jan. 19-Feb. 19 at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Tickets: $30-$89. Visit northlight.org.
- The Gary Sinise Foundation presents a two-night staging of “Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret.” Written by retired Lt. Col. Scott Mann and directed by Karl Bury, the play draws from the experiences of those who fought in the Vietnam War and is performed by combat veterans and military-family members. At 7 p.m. Jan. 20-21 at Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted. Tickets: $20, $5 veterans, active military and military families. Visit steppenwolf.org/last-out.
- A dark fairy tale comes to life in Humperdinck’s “Hansel and Gretel,” a production often cited as a great introduction to opera for all audiences. The iconic characters are brought to life by Samantha Hankey (Hansel), Heidi Stober (Gretel) and Jill Grove (The Witch). Former Lyric music director Sir Andrew Davis returns to lead the Lyric Opera Orchestra. From Jan. 25-Feb. 5 at Lyric Opera, 20 N. Wacker. Tickets: $40+. Visit lyricopera.org.
- The classic musical “A Chorus Line” is a backstage look at the intimate lives of dancers auditioning for a Broadway show. The Tony- and Pulitzer-winning show is directed and choreographed by Jane Lanier. From Jan. 25-March 19 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Ln., Oakbrook Terrace. Tickets: $85-$95. Visit drurylanetheatre.com.
- John August and Andrew Lippa’s musical “Big Fish,” based on Daniel Wallace’s novel, tells the story of the relationship of traveling salesman Edward Bloom, a man who lives life to its fullest, and his adult son Will. Alexander Gemignani, Heidi Kettenring and Michael Kurowski star; Henry Godinez directs with choreography by Tommy Rapley. From Jan. 25-March 19 a Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire. Tickets: $59-$64. Visit marriotttheatre.com.
- Porchlight Music Theatre presents “New Faces Sing Broadway 1951,” another installment in the series that highlights Broadway shows from a select year. The 1951 musicals include “Guys and Dolls,” “The King and I,” “Paint Your Wagon” and more. At 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at Space, 1245 Chicago, Evanston ($37), and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at Arts Club of Chicago, 201 E. Ontario ($70). Visit porchlightmusictheatre.org.
- “The Great Kahn” is Michael Gene Sullivan’s drama about the effects of systemic racism on two Black teens. The world premiere production is directed by Jamal Howard. From Jan. 19-Feb. 26 at Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr. Tickets: $40. Visit redtwisttheatre.org.
- Stage 773 has been transformed into “Whim,” an immersive experience in a space where every art form — paintings, music, sculpture, street art and live performance — comes together into an artistic meditation on time. Ongoing at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont. Tickets: $25. Visit whimchicago.com.
Music
- Buzz is high on San Diego’s Thee Sacred Souls, a trio that rose out of the Chula Vista, California, lowrider scene. Now touring behind their self-titled debut release, Alex Garcia (drums), Sal Samano (bass) and Josh Lane (vocals) weave together hints of Chicano, Philly, Chicago, Detroit and Panama soul. Also on the bill: Say She She and Jalen Ngonda. At 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20-21 at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport. Tickets are sold-out but a limited number of tickets will be available when doors open. Visit thaliahallchicago.com.
- Music of the Baroque presents a concert featuring pianist and human rights activist Gabriela Montero, who performs Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 21. Also performed are Joseph Bologne’s Symphony No. 1 in G Major and Mozart’s Symphony No. 39. At 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph, and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Tickets: $25-$100. Visit baroque.org.
- For more than three decades, Big Head Todd and the Monsters have continued to evolve and explore, moving beyond their Colorado club circuit roots to become an adventurous, respected and durable band. Through a zeal to travel down new musical avenues, Todd Park Mohr (guitar, vocals), Brian Nevin (drums), Rob Squires (bass) and Jeremy Lawton (guitar) have honed their collective stew of influences into a trademark hybrid sound that’s immediately recognizable. At 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine. Tickets: $46-$86. Visit jamusa.com.
Museums
- “Radiant Compositions II” is an exhibit of colorful, intricate quilts created by Tracy L. Vaughn-Manley, Joy Bonds and Melissa Blount. Quilts long have had an important role in Black American folk art, and these talented quilters distinguish their work by using non-traditional materials and improvised methods. From Jan. 12-March 4 at Dittmar Gallery, Northwestern University, 1999 Campus Dr., Evanston. Admission is free. Visit www.northwestern.edu/norris/arts-recreation/
- “Testimonies on Paper” brings together an array of works on paper by South Asian women artists alongside the words of South Asian women poets. The exhibit addresses alternative narratives of femininity and identity as the poets respond to the works exhibited. From Jan. 20-March 25 at South Asia Institute, 1925 S. Michigan. Admission: $10. Visit saichicago.org.
Movies
- The Music Box Theatre and Janus Films present a new 4K restoration of writer-director Jean Renoir’s 1939 tragicomedy “The Rules of the Game.” It’s a scathing critique of corrupt French society cloaked in a comedy of manners which according to Roger Ebert is “so simple and so labyrinthine, so guileless and so angry, so innocent and so dangerous, that you can’t simply watch it, you have to absorb it.” Begins Jan. 20 at Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport. Tickets: $11. Visit musicboxtheatre.com.
Family Fun
- Disney on Ice presents a journey through the popular stories from the films “Frozen” and “Encanto.” A ticket add-on includes a pre-show crafting time and photo op with the characters Elsa and Mirabel. Mickey and Minnie host. From Jan. 19-22, Feb. 2-5 at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim, Rosemont, and Jan. 26-29 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison. Tickets: $20+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- It’s time once again to check out local restaurants during Chicago Restaurant Week (Jan. 20-Feb. 5), the annual food fest that features multi-course meals at more than 330 restaurants. Participating eateries offer prix fixe menus prices at $25 (brunch/lunch) and $42 or $59 (dinner). For a list of restaurants and to make reservations, visit eatitupchicago.com.
- The Morton Arboretum (4100 Ill. Rt. 53, Lisle) offers winter programming for all ages including dog admission days (Jan. 22, Feb. 19, $5/dog), a chocolate celebration (Feb. 4-5, free with admission) and a Valentine’s Day dinner (Feb. 10, $120) as well as many educational and wellness programs both in-person and online. Admission: $8-$16. Visit mortonarb.org.
The Latest
White Sox closer is undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma
The Hawks have won four of five games since uniting the two Columbus residents. Along the way, Murphy has tried to learn from Johnson’s ability to shake off forecheckers before exiting the zone.
The “Hotdogger” position is full-time for one year. It entails traveling about 20,000 miles to 200 events across 20 states promoting the company’s products.
The performer, who continued to do comedy after developing the neurodegenerative disease, ‘died with dignity on his own terms,’ says his girlfriend and caretaker.