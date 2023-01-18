The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Business News Metro/State

For second time in two months, Amazon warehouse in Waukegan cited for safety-related violations

Investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said they reviewed on-site injury logs and discovered that Amazon warehouse workers “experienced high rates of musculoskeletal disorders.”

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
SHARE For second time in two months, Amazon warehouse in Waukegan cited for safety-related violations
Amazon.jpeg

Federal safety inspectors have found that workers at Amazon warehouses in Waukegan and two other cities are at “high risk” of lower back injuries and other health problems because of work rules “designed for speed but not safety.”

AP

Federal safety inspectors have found that workers at Amazon warehouses in Waukegan and two other cities are at “high risk” of lower back injuries and other health problems because of work rules “designed for speed but not safety.”

It is the second time in two months that the three warehouses have been cited for safety-related violations.

In the latest case, investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said they reviewed on-site injury logs and discovered that Amazon warehouse workers “experienced high rates of musculoskeletal disorders.”

The agency blamed “the high frequency with which workers are required to lift packages and other items; the heavy weight of the items; awkward postures, such as twisting, bending and long reaches while lifting; and long hours required to complete assigned tasks.”

In a hazard alert letter to the Amazon manager at the Waukegan warehouse, OSHA recommended that the company ”voluntarily take the necessary steps to eliminate, or materially reduce, any future employee exposure to the potential hazards described above.”

Letters also went out to warehouses in Deltona, Fla., and New Windsor, N.Y. Amazon faces a total of $60,269 in proposed penalties for the alleged violations at the three places.

“Each of these inspections found work processes that were designed for speed but not safety, and they resulted in serious worker injuries,” said Doug Parker, assistant secretary of labor for OSHA. “While Amazon has developed impressive systems to make sure its customers’ orders are shipped efficiently and quickly, the company has failed to show the same level of commitment to protecting the safety and well-being of its workers.”

Amazon released a statement saying it takes “the safety and health of our employees very seriously, and we strongly disagree with these allegations and intend to appeal.”

Last month, OSHA cited the warehouses in Waukegan, Deltona and New Windsor, as well as warehouses in three other cities, for failing to properly record work-related injuries and illnesses. 

The agency found that managers at those warehouses failed to record injuries and illnesses; misclassified injuries and illnesses; failed to record injuries and illnesses within the required time; and failed to provide OSHA with timely injury and illness records.

Nearly two years ago, six Amazon workers died when a tornado struck the warehouse. A lawsuit filed by the family of one of the victims alleges the company put workers at risk by ignoring severe weather warnings and insisting they work until minutes before the tornado hit on Dec. 10, 2021. 

Next Up In News
Chris Ford, who won NBA titles as both player and coach with Celtics, dies at 74
Gun lobby, stores file federal challenge to assault weapons ban, arguing the firearms ‘cannot be unusual or dangerous’
Man with disability shot, critically wounded while waiting for bus outside Back of the Yards home
Lightfoot proposes CTA bus cameras, other video surveillance to nail motorists who block bus or bike lanes, loading zones
Twitter auctions off blue bird memorabilia, pricey furniture
Vallas, Johnson and Garcia close fundraising gap with Lightfoot, new reports show
The Latest
Former Boston Celtics player and head coach Chris Ford has died at age 74.
NBA
Chris Ford, who won NBA titles as both player and coach with Celtics, dies at 74
He is one of four former Celtics to have won championships as both a player and coach, joining Bill Russell, Tom Heinsohn and K.C. Jones.
By Kyle Hightower | Associated Press
 
Marist’s Marquis Vance (25) goes to the net over Brother Rice.
High School Basketball
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 
Rush University Medical Center’s new $450 million cancer and neuroscience center.
La Voz Chicago
Rush inaugura un centro para el cáncer y la neurociencia de $450 millones
El Joan y Paul Rubschlager Building se inaugurará el 7 de febrero.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Juan Uribe Jr. signed with the White Sox as an international prospect Monday.
La Voz Chicago
Juan Uribe Jr. entre los prospectors internacionales que firma los White Sox
Los Sox firmarán prospectos internacionales adicionales, muy probablemente de Venezuela, dijo Marco Paddy, asistente del gerente general.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
merlin_110784936.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Trabajador de construcción muere atrapado bajo los escombros de un edificio
Fue declarado muerto poco después de ser llevado al hospital.
By Cindy Hernandez
 