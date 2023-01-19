The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Horoscope for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a positive day for you, especially dealing with parents, bosses and VIPs. (After the moon alert.) From then on, you can ask for favors, permission or approval because you just might get it. You will be effective running meetings and groups.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

After the moon alert is over, don’t hesitate to make ambitious travel plans for the future. You might also explore opportunities in publishing, the media and anything related to communications as well as medicine and the law. You’re pumped!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Wait until the moon alert is over to make important financial decisions related to inheritances, insurance issues and anything that you share jointly with someone else. Whatever happens will likely tilt in your favor because the gods are with you today!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Relations with partners and close friends are warm and mutually supportive. Enjoy schmoozing with others, including members of the general public. Make a date to take your main squeeze out for a fun time. Or perhaps you will hit the town with your bestie?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Work-related travel is likely for many of you, especially later in the day. You will also be successful dealing with groups, clubs and professional associations, especially after that the moon alert today. People will help you. Please note: Wait until the moon alert is over before you act.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

After the moon alert today, it’s the perfect time to socialize with others. It’s a great date day. You will also enjoy playful activities with kids, as well as social diversions and fun outings with friends. You might explore financial speculation.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a lovely day to entertain at home, especially after the moon alert. You will enjoy the company of younger people as well as creative, artistic types. In fact, you might want to do home repairs or tackle home decorating projects today. Perhaps younger hands will help you get things done?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Wait until the moon alert is over today before you decide to put some ambitious plans into action. You are enthusiastic about some big ideas, that’s for sure. You will also enjoy schmoozing with siblings, neighbors and relatives because everyone is upbeat and enthusiastic.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Financial matters look good for you after the moon alert today is over. Look for ways to boost your income because they do exist. Trust your money-making ideas. You might also explore dealing with other countries or people from different cultures.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

After the moon alert today, the moon will be in your sign dancing beautifully with lucky, moneybags Jupiter, which will boost your optimism and enthusiasm. This is why you’ll enjoy socializing with others. You might enjoy shopping for wardrobe goodies for yourself. (Check the times above.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a pleasant easygoing day. In fact, as the day wears on, you will enjoy time alone in a private way, preferably with good food and drink. Some of you will enjoy this privacy with a secret lover because you want to be low key today. (I’ll never tell.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a wonderful day to schmooze with others and be involved in an interactive way with clubs, groups and organizations. Your ability to do this will manifest after that moon alert today is over. You might especially enjoy hanging out with younger people or creative, artistic types.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer Janice Joplin (1943-1970) shares your birthday. You are hard-working, caring and kind. You’re also determined. You have a strong personality that makes an impact on others. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of anything that is standing in your way. Clear the decks.

