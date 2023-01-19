Captain Dan Keating salmon schools, the muskie show & nearby swap meet, Polar Adventure Day
Again a full weekend for Go and Show with Captain Dan Keating salmon schools at Winthrop Harbor, the big muskie show with a swap meet nearby in St. Charles and a Polar Adventure Day at Northerly Island.
First of all, the updated master list of outdoors shows, classes and swap meets can be found here. Here’s a rundown of a few notable events in the coming week:
- The Captain Dan Keating Schools, a way to get smart on salmon fishing, are this weekend at Lake Michigan Angler in Winthrop Harbor, Salmon Foundations, Salmon 101, are Saturday, Jan. 21, Advanced Tactics & Seasonal Strategies are Sunday, Jan. 22.
- Muskie Expo Chicago, the big local muskie event, is Friday through Sunday, Jan. 20-22, at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles.
- In a smart move to take advantage of muskie anglers being in the area, Quad County Hawg Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc., hold a Musky Swap Meet on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the St. Charles Moose Lodge, For more information, contact Duane Landmeier at dlandmeier@frontier.com.
- A Polar Adventure Day, a good family, is scheduled for noon-3 p.m. Saturday at Northerly Island.
