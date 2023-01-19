The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Captain Dan Keating salmon schools, the muskie show & nearby swap meet, Polar Adventure Day

Again a full weekend for Go and Show with Captain Dan Keating salmon schools at Winthrop Harbor, the big muskie show with a swap meet nearby in St. Charles and a Polar Adventure Day at Northerly Island.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Capt. Dan Keating holds his salmon schools this weekend at Lake Michigan Angler in Winthrop Harbor. Provided photo

Capt. Dan Keating holds his salmon schools this weekend at Lake Michigan Angler in Winthrop Harbor.

First of all, the updated master list of outdoors shows, classes and swap meets can be found here. Here’s a rundown of a few notable events in the coming week:

  • The Captain Dan Keating Schools, a way to get smart on salmon fishing, are this weekend at Lake Michigan Angler in Winthrop Harbor, Salmon Foundations, Salmon 101, are Saturday, Jan. 21, Advanced Tactics & Seasonal Strategies are Sunday, Jan. 22.
  • Muskie Expo Chicago, the big local muskie event, is Friday through Sunday, Jan. 20-22, at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles.
  • In a smart move to take advantage of muskie anglers being in the area, Quad County Hawg Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc., hold a Musky Swap Meet on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the St. Charles Moose Lodge, For more information, contact Duane Landmeier at dlandmeier@frontier.com.
  • A Polar Adventure Day, a good family, is scheduled for noon-3 p.m. Saturday at Northerly Island.

