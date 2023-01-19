The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Other Views Commentary

Sheriffs, do your duty and uphold the law on assault weapons

If law enforcement leaders cannot stay out of the political fray and refrain from making purposefully inflammatory statements for their own personal gain, the profession is doomed.

By  Tom Weitzel
   
SHARE Sheriffs, do your duty and uphold the law on assault weapons
Assault-style rifles now banned for sale in the state are displayed in a sporting goods store on Jan. 11 in Tinley Park.

Assault-style rifles now banned for sale in the state are displayed in a sporting goods store on Jan. 11 in Tinley Park.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Illinois recently passed new gun legislation that was signed into law almost immediately by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The main provision of the bill, an assault weapons ban, was a direct result of the mass shooting that took place in Highland Park on July 4, 2022.

Since then, press releases, news conferences and social media posts have shown a number of Illinois sheriffs and state’s attorneys stating that they will not enforce this new gun legislation. Not only is this a slippery slope — it is an avalanche. For sheriffs and state’s attorneys to publicly state that they will not enforce the law is not only a violation of their duty, but it also defies logic.

I do not support every single piece of legislation that comes out of Springfield, but I must comply with it or work to reverse or modify the legislation, which is exactly what is happening right now with other legislation that includes controversial provisions eliminating cash bail — the SAFE-T Act. 

Opinion bug

Opinion

I do not understand how any official who has taken a sworn oath to enforce the law can make that kind of statement. Nearly every single survey, poll and national police organization have stated for the last two years that law enforcement in general is suffering from a lack of confidence and trust by the public, who feel there is politics and partisanship in our profession. So, how could you possibly take a chance on making matters worse?

The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP), the National Sheriffs Association (NSA) and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), to mention a few, have stated publicly that police agencies need to do a much better job of getting their message across to residents and delivering highly ethical law enforcement services to all citizens. And then sheriffs make this ridiculous statement against enforcing the law.

Related

I am aware this new law may well be rule unconstitutional. That is still to be determined. Also, several lawsuits challenging the legislation are sure to be filed and in fact, have already commenced. That is the way the system works. If these sheriffs and state’s attorneys want to change the law, then they need to start work on doing just that. To just not enforce it puts the police profession in a downward spiral. 

When I was police chief in Riverside, we faced an issue involving a medical facility that was going to perform abortions. There were some officers who came to me and said they did not want to be assigned to special details where they might have to guard the facility. Simply and bluntly, I told them to do their job, or lose their job — period. They are sworn to uphold the law and if abortions were going to be legally administered at this facility, we had an obligation to protect the workers, not take political or religious stances on whether we would do our jobs. That would be disastrous, and there would be no way to draw the line in the future.

Opinion Newsletter

This was not an issue of whether any of us believed in a woman’s right to an abortion. It was a matter of honoring our sworn oath to protect the citizens we served. Ultimately, the medical facility never did contact us for protection , but I certainly made my statement to my officers at every single roll call I attended.

Politics in our nation have become so enmeshed in partisanship that it is bleeding into and affecting law enforcement. If law enforcement leaders cannot stay out of the political fray and refrain from making purposefully inflammatory statements for their own personal gain, the profession is doomed.

I will continue to fight through all legal channels for issues I believe in. Police chiefs, sheriffs and state’s attorneys, just do your job.

Tom Weitzel retired from the Riverside Police Department in May 2021 after 37 years in law enforcement, including 13 years as Riverside Chief of Police. Follow him on Twitter @chiefweitzel.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.

Next Up In Commentary
Will schools finally teach our kids to read?
Preserving the legacy of Chicago’s Black social culture
Public funding for political campaigns will keep government working in public’s interest
The drink no restaurant dare serve
Where in the Constitution does it say people must live in fear of powerful weapons?
One rotten GOP apple has spoiled the whole bunch
The Latest
The failure to teach kids the basics of reading — despite widespread scientific and scholarly consensus about the best way — has dragged on year after year and decade after decade.
Columnists
Will schools finally teach our kids to read?
Even before the dramatic learning loss caused by COVID-19, only one-third of American fourth and eighth graders were reading at grade level. The alternatives to phonics were all supposed to be liberating and fun and empowering for children. Instead, they did terrible, avoidable harm.
By Mona Charen
 
image003.jpg
Transportation
Illinois Tollway H.E.L.P. trucks get new look
The trucks have a new livery that introduces GEICO as the exclusive sponsor of the program, which assisted more than 27,000 drivers in 2022.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey will step down after this season.
College Sports
Mike Brey will retire as Notre Dame men’s basketball coach
The 63-year-old Brey arrived in July 2000, taking over a stagnant program and guiding it back to national prominence and title contention in two different conferences.
By Associated Press
 
Musician David Crosby performs onstage at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre on Nov. 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Crosby died Thursday at the age of 81.&nbsp;
Music
Musician David Crosby, co-founder of Crosby, Stills & Nash, dies at 81
The singer, songwriter and guitarist also co-founded ’60s folk-rockers The Byrds.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
DCFS_05XX19_06.JPG
Metro/State
State Officials Sued for Allowing Foster Children to Languish in Juvenile Detention
The lawsuit against the Department of Children and Family Services officials comes after an investigation by the Illinois Answers Project found that the problem was only getting worse.
By David Jackson | Illinois Answers Project and Rachel Hinton | Illinois Answers Project
 