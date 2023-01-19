The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Northwestern, Iowa reschedule postponed basketball game for Jan. 31

The game originally was to be played Wednesday in Iowa City but was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.

By  Associated Press
   
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa men’s basketball game against Northwestern has been rescheduled for Jan. 31 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the schools announced Thursday.

The game originally was to be played Wednesday in Iowa City but was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.

All distributed tickets for the Northwestern-Iowa contest will be valid for the new date.

Northwestern is scheduled to play at home against Wisconsin on Saturday. Iowa plays at Ohio State on Saturday.

