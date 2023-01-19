The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Illinois Tollway H.E.L.P. trucks get new look

The trucks have a new livery that introduces GEICO as the exclusive sponsor of the program, which assisted more than 27,000 drivers in 2022.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
GEICO is the new sponsor of the Illinois Tollway H.E.L.P. trucks. The trucks help motorists on the tollway with jump starts, fuel and flat tires.

If you’ve ever needed roadway assistance on an Illinois tollway chances are a Highway Emergency Lane Patrol truck came to your rescue.

This year, the trucks are sporting brand new paint jobs that introduce GEICO as the new exclusive sponsor of the H.E.L.P. program, according to a statement from the Illinois Tollway.

The trucks are often first to arrive at a traffic incident on the tollway and provide an array of services to stranded motorists, including changing flat tires, providing jump starts, adding fuel and calling for tow trucks.

In 2022, H.E.L.P. trucks patrolled more than 1.1 million miles on the tollway and assisted more than 27,000 drivers, the agency said. The trucks typically provide assistance within 15 minutes.

“The Illinois Tollway is pleased to launch this partnership with GEICO that supports our vital roadside assistance service for customers on our roadways,” Illinois Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse said in the statement. “Safety is always our highest priority, and we know that GEICO shares our commitment to providing rapid, effective assistance to drivers who need help while using our roads.”

The trucks patrol the tollway system from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tollway customers who need roadway assistance should dial *999.

The failure to teach kids the basics of reading — despite widespread scientific and scholarly consensus about the best way — has dragged on year after year and decade after decade.
Will schools finally teach our kids to read?
Even before the dramatic learning loss caused by COVID-19, only one-third of American fourth and eighth graders were reading at grade level. The alternatives to phonics were all supposed to be liberating and fun and empowering for children. Instead, they did terrible, avoidable harm.
By Mona Charen
 
Mike Brey will retire as Notre Dame men’s basketball coach
The 63-year-old Brey arrived in July 2000, taking over a stagnant program and guiding it back to national prominence and title contention in two different conferences.
By Associated Press
 
Musician David Crosby, co-founder of Crosby, Stills & Nash, dies at 81
The singer, songwriter and guitarist also co-founded ’60s folk-rockers The Byrds.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
State Officials Sued for Allowing Foster Children to Languish in Juvenile Detention
The lawsuit against the Department of Children and Family Services officials comes after an investigation by the Illinois Answers Project found that the problem was only getting worse.
By David Jackson | Illinois Answers Project and Rachel Hinton | Illinois Answers Project
 