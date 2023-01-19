The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 19, 2023
College Sports Sports

Mike Brey will retire as Notre Dame men’s basketball coach

The 63-year-old Brey arrived in July 2000, taking over a stagnant program and guiding it back to national prominence and title contention in two different conferences.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Mike Brey will retire as Notre Dame men’s basketball coach
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey will step down after this season.

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey will step down after this season.

Charles Krupa/AP

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame’s winningest men’s basketball coach, Mike Brey, has decided to step down at the end of his school-record 23rd season, school officials announced Thursday.

The 63-year-old Brey arrived in July 2000, taking over a stagnant program and guiding it back to national prominence and title contention in two different conferences.

Brey’s 481 victories at Notre Dame rank sixth among active coaches at their current schools and his 580 career wins rank 50th in Division I history. Before joining the Irish, he coached Delaware for five seasons and earned NCAA tourney bids twice in his last three years with the Blue Hens.

Notre Dame’s program fell on hard times after Digger Phelps retired in 1991. The Irish did not make an NCAA Tournament appearance from 1990 until Brey’s first season in 2000-01 and only made three NIT appearances during that span.

Brey changed everything, taking Notre Dame to the NCAA tourney 13 times and winning 15 games, tied for the most in school history. And the Irish were the only Division I school to make consecutive Elite Eight runs in the 2015 and 2016 season.

Lately, though, it’s been more of a challenge. The Irish ended a five-year tourney drought last season when they went 24-11, but have struggled to a 9-8 mark this season, going 1-5 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Next Up In College Sports
Northwestern, Iowa reschedule postponed basketball game for Jan. 31
DePaul snaps No. 8 Xavier’s 11-game winning streak
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to be a Senior Bowl head coach
Georgia player Devin Willock wasn’t wearing seatbelt in fatal crash
The big-talking Big Ten is stuck on zero titles since 2000. Is Purdue (finally) the one?
Northwestern-Iowa game postponed after COVID-19 outbreak
The Latest
The failure to teach kids the basics of reading — despite widespread scientific and scholarly consensus about the best way — has dragged on year after year and decade after decade.
Columnists
Will schools finally teach our kids to read?
Even before the dramatic learning loss caused by COVID-19, only one-third of American fourth and eighth graders were reading at grade level. The alternatives to phonics were all supposed to be liberating and fun and empowering for children. Instead, they did terrible, avoidable harm.
By Mona Charen
 
image003.jpg
Transportation
Illinois Tollway H.E.L.P. trucks get new look
The trucks have a new livery that introduces GEICO as the exclusive sponsor of the program, which assisted more than 27,000 drivers in 2022.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Musician David Crosby performs onstage at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre on Nov. 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Crosby died Thursday at the age of 81.&nbsp;
Music
Musician David Crosby, co-founder of Crosby, Stills & Nash, dies at 81
The singer, songwriter and guitarist also co-founded ’60s folk-rockers The Byrds.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
DCFS_05XX19_06.JPG
Metro/State
State Officials Sued for Allowing Foster Children to Languish in Juvenile Detention
The lawsuit against the Department of Children and Family Services officials comes after an investigation by the Illinois Answers Project found that the problem was only getting worse.
By David Jackson | Illinois Answers Project and Rachel Hinton | Illinois Answers Project
 
Images from the Chicago Black Social Culture Map exhibit.
Columnists
Preserving the legacy of Chicago’s Black social culture
Understanding how the past repeats itself is a theme of the Chicago Black Social Culture Map.
By Natalie Y. Moore
 