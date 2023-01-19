The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Petr Mrazek continues bounce-back week as Blackhawks beat Flyers

After a disastrous start against the Kraken last weekend, Mrazek has responded with two quality outings, including a 37-save performance in a historic 4-1 win Thursday.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Petr Mrazek continues bounce-back week as Blackhawks beat Flyers
Petr Mrazek makes a save Thursday.

Petr Mrazek made 37 saves in the Blackhawks’ win over the Flyers on Thursday.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA — Petr Mrazek was thrown to the wolves this season by the Blackhawks. Acquired to basically provide a warm body in the net, he has statistically proven to be what everyone expected: one of the NHL’s worst goaltenders.

But his mental resilience, which hasn’t let his lack of success affect his forward-looking attitude or self-confidence, has been genuinely impressive. That has been on prime display the past week, and he has finally found some success as a result.

In the Hawks’ historic 4-1 win over the Flyers on Thursday, Mrazek saved 37 of 38 shots, including 34 straight after an early goal against.

“He’s a battler,” coach Luke Richardson said. “He works hard. There’s been so many games this year where we haven’t got him a lot of goal support when he’s played well and kept us in the game. So it’s really nice to see a guy get rewarded in that way.”

Last weekend against the Kraken, Mrazek endured one of the worst nights possible, stopping one of five shots before being mercifully pulled 12 minutes in. Only 10 other goalies since the NHL began tracking shots on goal (in 1970) have recorded an appearance with a save percentage equal to or worse than Mrazek’s .200 that night.

Having made only two other starts in three weeks leading up to that disaster, it would’ve been easy for him to let his psyche slip. Fellow goaltender Alex Stalock, after all, was supposed to resume his regular starting pattern the following game against the Sabres.

But Stalock’s unfortunate concussion in practice instead gave Mrazek an immediate bounce-back opportunity — and he made the most of it, stopping 30 of 33 in the comeback win Tuesday. 

“You just flush that [Seattle] game and move on,” Mrazek said Thursday. “That’s how the league works. [There are] a lot of games in a short time, so sometimes you’re going to have games like that. But you have to refocus and do it again another night.”

He followed that Tuesday performance with Thursday’s fantastic outing. His 38 saves marked his second-most in four years. 

Some of them were rather dicey, and others downright lucky — like one puck he inadvertently pulled out of the crease with the back of his pad after it clanked off the post — but he was probably due for some good luck. 

“I’ve been a little more aggressive when we are in our zone,” he added. “[When] I’m out of the blue [paint], I can see the puck well. And [our defensemen] are boxing the players out well, so I can be more aggressive. It’s working right now.”

Mrazek’s overall numbers remain ugly: he’s 5-10-1 with an .884 save percentage and a minus-7.6 GSAA. At this point, they’re pretty much doomed to finish the year ugly. One could say they were predestined in September to be ugly. But he’s nonetheless unfazed.

The Hawks have actually demonstrated some impressive resilience lately as a full team. They’ve now won five of six after rallying from a 1-0 first-intermission deficit Thursday.

The victory snapped a strange drought of 17 consecutive regular-season losses in Philadelphia, albeit with one rather notable postseason win sandwiched in the middle of that streak. Their last road victory against the Flyers previously came on Nov. 9, 1996, when Tony Amonte scored an empty-net goal to seal a 4-1 win — just the way Philipp Kurashev did Thursday.

The upswing has lifted them out of last place in the league standings — a spot now held by the Blue Jackets — and slightly reduced their current odds of landing the first overall draft pick. But Richardson is just happy to see his group finally clicking.

“We were skating really well,” Richardson said. “We were tracking well. We were really working together as that five-man unit.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Colin Blackwell has ‘more to give’ than he has shown so far
Blackhawks find chemistry in Jack Johnson’s pairing with Connor Murphy
Seth Jones’ late heroics lift Blackhawks past Sabres in overtime
Alex Stalock’s second concussion is concerning, disheartening for Blackhawks
Blackhawks motivated by Kraken debacle entering season’s second half
Analyzing Blackhawks’ ugly team statistics from first half of 2022-23 season
The Latest
Mayoral candidates (from left) community activist Ja’Mal Green, Ald. Sophia King (4th), state Rep. Kam Buckner, businessman Wille Wilson, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), and U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, get ready to participate in a debate at WLS-TV ABC Channel 7’s studio Thursday evening.
Elections
Crowd nine: Lightfoot paints rosy view of future in first TV debate – but eight mayoral rivals see only thorny past
The mayor acknowledged “people in the city don’t feel safe,” but later urged voters to stick with her for a second term. “We have started to change Chicago around for the better.” But the wide-ranging 90-minute debate continually circled back to the crime issue.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters
City Hall
Chicago cop who used ‘force without justification’ against CPS student in 2018 faces year suspension
The suspension stems from an incident involving an 8-year-old student at Arthur Ashe Elementary while Officer Mark Johnson was off duty and working as a security officer.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
AR_230119268.jpg
Obituaries
Jon Weiss, owner of one of original Ace stores, dies at 87
Weiss Ace Hardware of Glenview, founded in 1931 in Evanston, was one of the first stores in the chain. Jon Weiss helped shape Glenview’s business community.
By Dave Oberhelman | Daily Herald
 
Phillips’ Jaheim Savage (1) reacts during the game against Perspectives-Leadership.
High School Basketball
Clutch senior Jaheim Savage scores 37 and wins it at the end for Phillips
Jaheim Savage had already scored 35 points. But if a few more seconds ticked off the clock, that impressive total would just be a line at the end of a story.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A gavel.
Crime
Charges filed against man shot by off-duty Chicago police officer during attempted robbery
Leevon Smith, 39, is charged with attempted robbery and aggravated battery in a public place. He was shot and wounded in a struggle with an off-duty CPD officer.
By Sun-Times Wire
 