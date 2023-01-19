The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Clutch senior Jaheim Savage scores 37 and wins it at the end for Phillips

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Phillips’ Jaheim Savage (1) reacts during the game against Perspectives-Leadership.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Phillips senior Jaheim Savage had already scored 35 points. But if a few more seconds ticked off the clock, that impressive total would just be a line at the end of a story. The job wasn’t done. The Wildcats trailed Perspectives-Leadership by one point.

“I felt like I had to go get the ball and win the game for my team,” Savage said. “I didn’t do that when we played Hyde Park. It’s my responsibility to win the games.”

Savage drove into the lane and scored against heavy pressure. The Warriors had a chance to retake the lead but turned the ball over, securing a 74-73 for Phillips on Thursday.

“This game was very personal because they beat us twice last year,” Savage said. “It came from my heart.”

Savage, a 6-4 guard, scored 23 in the first half, 37 in the game and finished with 10 rebounds.

“I’ve been telling everyone he is the best player in the state,” Wildcats coach Paris Martin said. “He can score at three levels and he’s a great person. He’s special.”

Mykel Lindsey, a 6-6 senior, added 20 points and 11 rebounds for Phillips (13-6, 4-3 Red-South Central). Mario DeSilva contributed seven points and four rebounds and Gregory Melton finished with four points and six rebounds.

The Wildcats trailed by 12 after JK Woods’ dunk late in the third quarter. The key sequence in the comeback was a series of missed free throws. Phillips combined missed free throws and rebound baskets to pull off a seven-point possession at the 3:38 mark.

Woods led Perspectives-Leadership (14-9, 3-4) with 19 points. Leo transfer Jakeem Cole added 12 points and five rebounds and junior guard Gianni Cobb scored 13.

The Warriors are still figuring themselves out. Coach Mike Smith has assembled one of the most talented teams in the city, but all the new faces are still jelling. Perspectives-Leadership had several impressive moments in the game, stylish passes and takes to the basket from Cobb and even an alley-oop dunk off the backboard by Woods.

“We just haven’t been consistent at all,” Smith said. “Everything has been up and down. We must be much better when we have a lead. With how we keep our poise and stay together.”

Both teams are in the Class 2A Julian Sectional and could wind up as the top two seeds.

There was a big crowd of students in attendance at Phillips’ sparkling new gym. The facility has eight rows of bleachers on each side and even a training room for the athletes.

“This is a blessing,” Lindsey said. “It’s hard to describe what it’s like to play in a place this nice.”

Martin is in his first year as Phillips’ head coach.

“This new gym a special treat,” Martin said. “My coaches and I are just enjoying everything about this place and about getting to play in the Red-South/Central. We want to be here for a while.”

