Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 4 to 19 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a tricky day because it’s a good day for financial wheeling and dealing and making purchases. Nevertheless, be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert. Act, but act carefully.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a good day to finish an old writing project or revise previous travel plans. Meanwhile, it’s easy to impress others, which is why you might strike up a flirtation with a boss. (You feel sympathetic and empathetic with others.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

With Mars in your sign, you can go after what you want. And what you want in the next few weeks is a chance to travel for pleasure! You want to see the world and have adventure! Really, you need a change of scenery. Even if it’s just the next town.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Ex-partners or an old friend from the past might be in the picture today. (Probably a female.) Meanwhile, romantic affection is strong! Who knows where this combination will lead? Be aware there’s an element of confusion and doubt present. Don’t do anything you will regret.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Although you are working hard now, Mercury retrograde will create silly, stupid mistakes as well as delays and misplaced items. Just grin and bear it because this won’t last for long. On the upside, it can help you finish old business.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a playful, creative day! Some will be titillated by flirtations with an old flame or flattered to hear from someone from the past. Give free rein to your creative ideas. Enjoy social outings, especially with old friends, as well as sports events and fun times with kids.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might be in touch with a relative you haven’t talked to for a while. This is a good day to tackle home repairs that you’ve been meaning to do. However, it’s also a lovely day to schmooze and have fun with friends. Enjoy!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A conversation with siblings or relatives you haven’t seen for a while is likely today. Quite possibly, you are entertaining at home? You might also redecorate where you live because you want to socialize with family right now. Stock the fridge.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today is a good day to wrap up old financial matters or deal with loose ends. Meanwhile, your ability to communicate with neighbors and relatives is excellent because you feel genuine affection for others. You also appreciate your daily surroundings more than usual.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You’re in charge of things because the sun is in your sign. However, Mercury retrograde is also in your sign causing you to make silly, goofy mistakes, misplace things and arrive late at meetings. (Embarrassing.) You might like to shop for beautiful things today. If so, check the moon alert.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be aware that today is an excellent day for you to buy wardrobe items for yourself. However, there is a moon alert. Simply avoid that window of time and shop for something that makes you look great in the eyes of others. (Hey — you never get a second chance to make a first impression.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might be in contact with an old friend today or a member of a group to which you belong or used to belong. Whatever happens, you will find that you feel sympathetic and interested in what this person is to say. If you can help them, you will.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Tia Carrere (1967) shares your birthday. You are generous and caring. Because you are ambitious and have high expectations for yourself, you work hard. This will be a thrilling year for you because it’s the first year of a fresh nine-year cycle for you. Therefore, be open to new avenues. Open new doorways. Be courageous and adventurous!

