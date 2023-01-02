The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 2, 2023
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 4 to 19 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a tricky day because it’s a good day for financial wheeling and dealing and making purchases. Nevertheless, be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert. Act, but act carefully.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a good day to finish an old writing project or revise previous travel plans. Meanwhile, it’s easy to impress others, which is why you might strike up a flirtation with a boss. (You feel sympathetic and empathetic with others.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

With Mars in your sign, you can go after what you want. And what you want in the next few weeks is a chance to travel for pleasure! You want to see the world and have adventure! Really, you need a change of scenery. Even if it’s just the next town.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Ex-partners or an old friend from the past might be in the picture today. (Probably a female.) Meanwhile, romantic affection is strong! Who knows where this combination will lead? Be aware there’s an element of confusion and doubt present. Don’t do anything you will regret.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Although you are working hard now, Mercury retrograde will create silly, stupid mistakes as well as delays and misplaced items. Just grin and bear it because this won’t last for long. On the upside, it can help you finish old business.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a playful, creative day! Some will be titillated by flirtations with an old flame or flattered to hear from someone from the past. Give free rein to your creative ideas. Enjoy social outings, especially with old friends, as well as sports events and fun times with kids.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might be in touch with a relative you haven’t talked to for a while. This is a good day to tackle home repairs that you’ve been meaning to do. However, it’s also a lovely day to schmooze and have fun with friends. Enjoy!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A conversation with siblings or relatives you haven’t seen for a while is likely today. Quite possibly, you are entertaining at home? You might also redecorate where you live because you want to socialize with family right now. Stock the fridge.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today is a good day to wrap up old financial matters or deal with loose ends. Meanwhile, your ability to communicate with neighbors and relatives is excellent because you feel genuine affection for others. You also appreciate your daily surroundings more than usual.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You’re in charge of things because the sun is in your sign. However, Mercury retrograde is also in your sign causing you to make silly, goofy mistakes, misplace things and arrive late at meetings. (Embarrassing.) You might like to shop for beautiful things today. If so, check the moon alert.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be aware that today is an excellent day for you to buy wardrobe items for yourself. However, there is a moon alert. Simply avoid that window of time and shop for something that makes you look great in the eyes of others. (Hey — you never get a second chance to make a first impression.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might be in contact with an old friend today or a member of a group to which you belong or used to belong. Whatever happens, you will find that you feel sympathetic and interested in what this person is to say. If you can help them, you will.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Tia Carrere (1967) shares your birthday. You are generous and caring. Because you are ambitious and have high expectations for yourself, you work hard. This will be a thrilling year for you because it’s the first year of a fresh nine-year cycle for you. Therefore, be open to new avenues. Open new doorways. Be courageous and adventurous!

Next Up In Entertainment
Jeremy Renner hospitalized after snow-plowing accident
Chicago rings in 2023 with fireworks and celebration at Navy Pier
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse drummer, dead from cancer at 45
Foo Fighters say they’ll remain a band after death of Taylor Hawkins
Anita Pointer of Pointer Sisters singing group dies at 74
Dear Abby: For a better life in the new year, forget about tomorrow
The Latest
Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening
Celebrities
Jeremy Renner hospitalized after snow-plowing accident
Rep says the ‘Hawkeye’ actor was hurt in ‘a weather-related accident.’
By Kim Willis | USA Today
 
police_lights1.png
Crime
Shots fired at Mariano’s in West Town, where man was killed 2 weeks earlier
Police say a car drove up and someone opened fire on a man putting groceries in his car. No injuries were reported. On Dec. 19, a man was shot to death at the same location.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
9-year-old boy shot, killed in Washington Heights
The boy was shot while inside a home in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street. He was pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital.
By Emmanuel Camarillo and Kade Heather
 
Police investigate the scene where four teens were shot near E 57th St and S Prairie St in Washington Park, Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Crime
1 dead, 3 wounded in Washington Park car-to-car shooting
Four teens were in a Kia driving north on Prairie Avenue at 57th Street when another car pulled along side them and someone inside opened fire, police say. Five people were slain in Chicago on New Year’s Day.
By David StruettEmmanuel Camarillo, and 2 more
 
Kaapo Kahkonen makes a save while teammate Erik Karlsson battles Patrick Kane during Sunday’s game.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks drop fourth straight, lose 5-2 to Sharks
The Hawks led 2-0 but allowed the game’s last five goals.
By Brian Sandalow
 