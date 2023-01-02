The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 2, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Bail reforms are still the right move

The Illinois Supreme Court order to maintain the status quo is a setback, but the state should continue on the road to a fairer criminal justice system.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Bail reforms are still the right move
Flanked by lawmakers and supporters, Gov. J.B. Pritzker picks up the more than 700-page criminal justice reform bill after signing it into law during a ceremony at Chicago State University last year.

Flanked by lawmakers and supporters, Gov. J.B. Pritzker picks up the nearly 800-page criminal justice reform bill after signing it into law during a ceremony at Chicago State University on the South Side, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times file

The Illinois Supreme Court has decided to temporarily halt statewide implementation of the controversial new law ending cash bail, and we hope the court now moves swiftly to decide the matter.

Kankakee County Chief Judge Thomas W. Cunnington ruled last week that the section of the SAFE-T Act abolishing cash bail is unconstitutional. That prompted Attorney General Kwame Raoul to appeal the ruling on Friday to the state Supreme Court, which will now set a schedule for briefs and arguments on the appeal.

Prosecutors and sheriffs from 64 counties, including Will and McHenry, initially filed suit against the law.

Editorial

Editorial

Those prosecutors and sheriffs oppose the abolition of the cash bail system altogether, a sentiment shared by other Illinoisans. Some opponents have honest concerns about the impact of bail reform on public safety, while other are simply swayed against it by misinformation or scare tactics.

While the court decides the matter, it’s important to remember these key points:

For one, even with bail reform, judges retain the power to keep defendants in custody if they meet the criteria for being a flight risk or a danger to the community. And legislators recently took a smart step by amending the law to address critics’ concerns, including, among other changes, an expanded list of offenses for which suspects can be held in custody while awaiting trial.

(The Civic Federation has a comprehensive summary of SAFE-T Act amendments.)

In municipalities where cash bail reform has already been in place, including in Cook County, rates of pretrial re-arrests remain unchanged, according to an analysis released in September by the Center for American Progress. In fact, after bail reform was implemented in New Mexico and Yakima County, Washington, an even larger percentage of people completed the pretrial process without a new arrest.

Overall, “those who await their trial in the community are no more likely to be re-arrested after bail reform was passed than before,” the analysis stated. “Put simply, releasing more people has not led to higher crime rates.”

No one wants violent suspects who are likely to harm others released to the street. But no one should want a system that allows them to buy their freedom, leaving others to languish in jail solely for lack of cash.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
City seeking millions more from state to care for migrants
2022 saw some progress on important issues in Illinois, but not enough
Southwest needs to get its flights in order — and fast
Failure by Congress to extend federal child tax credit hurts tens of thousands of children in Illinois
Make mental health a Chicago priority
Arrest reports rife with false information hurt cops, community
The Latest
Congress approved a $1.7 trillion spending package that includes billions for programs that help children and their families.
Other Views
Congress steps up to help children and families in need
While lawmakers didn’t approve the enhanced child tax credit, give lawmakers credit for increasing funding to a number of programs that help kids.
By Jeffery M. Leving
 
rev_1_BARBIE_TP_0002_High_Res_JPEG.jpeg
Movies and TV
10 movies that show promise in 2023 — and aren’t sequels
Besides all the follow-ups and reboots, this year will bring original stories of Barbie, Leonard Bernstein, Enzo Ferrari, the father of the A-bomb, Dracula’s lackey and a coked-up bear.
By Richard Roeper
 
The Chicago Tribune printing plant, the city’s choice for a Bally’s casino. The stretch along the North Branch of the Chicago River is the city’s next corridor for growth.
Chicago Enterprise
For city’s next growth spurt, follow the money to north-northwest corridor
The city touts its Invest South/West initiative, but the real action is on the other side of town.
By David Roeder
 
Cataleya takes a bite of a nectarine alongside her father Elier as they wait for a bus to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. They were among the first migrants transported from Texas and dropped off in Chicago without notice.
Editorials
City seeking millions more from state to care for migrants
It should come as no surprise the state’s well is about to run dry.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 