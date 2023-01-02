The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 2, 2023
Editorials Commentary

City seeking millions more from state to care for migrants

It should come as no surprise the state’s well is about to run dry.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE City seeking millions more from state to care for migrants
Cataleya takes a bite of a nectarine alongside her father Elier as they wait for a bus to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. They were among the first migrants transported from Texas and dropped off in Chicago without notice.

Cataleya takes a bite of a nectarine alongside her father Elier as they wait for a bus to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. They were among the first migrants transported from Texas and dropped off in Chicago without notice.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Four months after buses carrying migrants from Texas began arriving in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is warning the city is about to run out of money to care for them.

In a letter Lightfoot sent last week to state legislators from Chicago, the mayor asks for their help in securing $53.5 million in additional state funding through the end of the fiscal year.

Lightfoot’s plea came just one day after the state informed Chicago it will soon terminate all fiscal support to the city for migrant services. On Dec. 28, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the Illinois Department of Human Resources notified the city they have “exhausted all available fiscal resources for the operation of the asylum seeker mission,” and given “the state is at a critical juncture with its operations and finances” cannot support the city’s ongoing costs beyond Jan. 31.

Editorial

Editorial

Since the summer, the city and state have provided shelter and other services to about 3,700 migrants, with the state spending over $120 million. As of Dec. 29, when Lightfoot sent her letter, Chicago was running 11 shelters and still providing care for 1,531 migrants, the rest have traveled elsewhere after getting help here.

It should come as no surprise the state’s well is about to run dry. The state doesn’t have unlimited cash. Nor does the city, which in December alone spent $7 million on migrant services. And as one lawmaker told us, budget priorities have to be set. As he put it, “What about the people living in tents who are already here?”

Lightfoot wants Chicago legislators to push for supplemental funding when the Illinois General Assembly returns to Springfield this month. The $53.5 million, the city says in its letter, would be used to support resettlement efforts for thousands of new arrivals, from Feb. 1 through June 30.

But even if the state can find that money — what happens after that?

What’s needed, we think, is for the state, the city, nonprofits and any private donors willing to step up, to come up with a long-term plan that balances humanitarian goals — providing services to those in need — with fiscal responsibility to Illinois and its citizens.

Long term, the funding crisis underscores a point this editorial board has made over the years: Federal lawmakers can no longer put off work on immigration reform. If Congress won’t do that, it will end up costing all of us — including the migrants who will continue to come here seeking a better life.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Bail reforms are still the right move
2022 saw some progress on important issues in Illinois, but not enough
Southwest needs to get its flights in order — and fast
Failure by Congress to extend federal child tax credit hurts tens of thousands of children in Illinois
Make mental health a Chicago priority
Arrest reports rife with false information hurt cops, community
The Latest
Congress approved a $1.7 trillion spending package that includes billions for programs that help children and their families.
Other Views
Congress steps up to help children and families in need
While lawmakers didn’t approve the enhanced child tax credit, give lawmakers credit for increasing funding to a number of programs that help kids.
By Jeffery M. Leving
 
rev_1_BARBIE_TP_0002_High_Res_JPEG.jpeg
Movies and TV
10 movies that show promise in 2023 — and aren’t sequels
Besides all the follow-ups and reboots, this year will bring original stories of Barbie, Leonard Bernstein, Enzo Ferrari, the father of the A-bomb, Dracula’s lackey and a coked-up bear.
By Richard Roeper
 
The Chicago Tribune printing plant, the city’s choice for a Bally’s casino. The stretch along the North Branch of the Chicago River is the city’s next corridor for growth.
Chicago Enterprise
For city’s next growth spurt, follow the money to north-northwest corridor
The city touts its Invest South/West initiative, but the real action is on the other side of town.
By David Roeder
 
Flanked by lawmakers and supporters, Gov. J.B. Pritzker picks up the more than 700-page criminal justice reform bill after signing it into law during a ceremony at Chicago State University last year.
Editorials
Bail reforms are still the right move
The Illinois Supreme Court order to maintain the status quo is a setback, but the state should continue on the road to a fairer criminal justice system.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 