Monday, January 2, 2023
Jeremy Renner out of surgery after snow plow accident

The actor’s condition was critical but stable. Authorities and Renner’s representative haven’t said how the accident occurred. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Renner was flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

By  Associated Press
   
Jeremy Renner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK fan screening in London of “Hawkeye” on Nov. 11, 2021.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

RENO, Nevada — Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, a representative for the actor said Monday, and remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery.

A publicist for Renner said in a statement that the 51-year-old “Avengers” star is in an intensive care unit following surgery on Monday.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve” and others, read the statement. “They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

Authorities and Renner’s representative haven’t said how the accident occurred. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said late Sunday that Renner had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

Renner was injured in an area near Mt. Rose Highway, a road linking Lake Tahoe, which straddles the Nevada-California border, and south Reno. Renner owns a home in Washoe County, which includes Reno, and told the Reno Gazette Journal in 2019 that he chose the area because Reno was the right-sized city for him, has majestic scenery and allowed him and his family to ski frequently.

Renner was the only person involved in Sunday’s accident, and the sheriff’s office said in a news release that it is investigating.

Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe.

He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” Renner’s portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2009’s “The Hurt Locker” helped turn him into a household name.

“The Avengers” in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel’s grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ streaming series, “Hawkeye.”

The Latest
Donovan Mitchell
Bulls
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell scores 71 points, as Bulls lose in overtime
A lot went wrong for the visiting team in the second half of Monday’s loss, but none more than a controversial missed free throw by Mitchell that he ended up scoring on to send the game into the overtime.
By Joe Cowley
 
casings.jpg
Crime
3 teens wounded in Lawndale shooting
Two 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bruce Sutter won the 1979 National League Cy Young Award with the Cubs and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006.
Columnists
Remembering a few sports luminaries who died 2022
Ray Guy, Bruce Sutter, John Clayton and Earnie Shavers were notable among sports deaths in 2022.
By Rick Telander
 
AP23003088827905.jpg
NFL
Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapses on field, gets CPR; game vs. Bengals postponed
Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless.
By Mitch Stacy | Associated Press
 
A gavel.
Crime
Wheeling man accused of painting swastikas on Elmhurst church
Josef Stumpfoll, 35, is charged with felony hate crime and institutional vandalism. He would need to pay $10,000 to be released from jail ahead of trial.
By Sun-Times Wire
 