The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Nation/World Entertainment and Culture News

Jeremy Renner out of surgery after snowplow accident

The actor is in intensive care, and his conditions remains critical, a representative for the actor said.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Jeremy Renner out of surgery after snowplow accident
Jeremy Renner poses for photographers upon arrival a London screening of “Hawkeye” on Nov. 11, 2021.

Jeremy Renner, shown arriving at a London screening of “Hawkeye” in 2021, suffered chest and orthopedic injuries in a New Year’s Day accident in Reno, Nevada.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

RENO, Nevada — Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snowplow accident in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, a representative for the actor said Monday, and remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery.

A publicist for Renner said in a statement that the 51-year-old “Avengers” star is in an intensive care unit after surgery Monday.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve” and others, read the statement. “They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

Authorities and Renner’s representative haven’t said how the accident occurred. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said late Sunday that Renner had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

Renner was injured in an area near Mount Rose Highway, a road linking Lake Tahoe, which straddles the Nevada-California border, and south Reno. Renner owns a home in Washoe County, which includes Reno, and told the Reno Gazette Journal in 2019 that he chose the area because Reno was the right-sized city for him, has majestic scenery and allowed him and his family to ski frequently.

Renner was the only person involved in Sunday’s accident, and the sheriff’s office said in a news release that it is investigating.

Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad, in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe.

He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” Renner’s portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2009’s “The Hurt Locker” helped turn him into a household name.

“The Avengers” in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel’s grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ streaming series, “Hawkeye.”

Next Up In News
Calvin Butler Jr. assumes leadership of Exelon
Mayoral challenger Ja’Mal Green unveils sweeping public safety plan
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
Landlord says McDonald’s is blocking a landmark renovation
Longtime couple weds in Cook County’s first ceremony of the year
FBI director picks new leader for Chicago field office
The Latest
Calvin_Butler_bio.jpg
Business
Calvin Butler Jr. assumes leadership of Exelon
The new president and CEO of the ComEd parent succeeds Christopher Crane.
By David Roeder
 
Mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green.
News
Mayoral challenger Ja’Mal Green unveils sweeping public safety plan
Green’s plan would attack the “root causes” of crime, such as neighborhood neglect and joblessness. It includes a universal pre-school program for 3-year-olds and 10,000 year-round apprenticeships for 13-to-25-year-olds.
By Fran Spielman
 
Jeremy Renner poses for photographers upon arrival a London screening of “Hawkeye” on Nov. 11, 2021.
Jeremy Renner was helping stranded motorist when injured, friend says
The “Avengers” actor was run over by his own vehicle on the side of a snowy mountain, Reno mayor says.
By Associated Press
 
merlin_110632400.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Howard Brown Health workers strike, Cook County holds first wedding of 2023 and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Crime
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
About 900 people have been arrested in connection with the breach in nearly all 50 states. That includes Illinois, where at least 35 known residents face charges for their role.
By Jon Seidel
 