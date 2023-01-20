Horoscope for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

For the next four weeks, you will be more popular than usual. Enjoy schmoozing with friends. Expect to interact more than usual with clubs, groups and organizations. This is also an excellent time to write down goals for the future.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The sun will be at the top of your chart for the next four weeks shining down on you, casting you in a spotlight that will be flattering! This is why others will be so impressed with you, even if you don’t do anything special. (Hollywood was right — good lighting is everything.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Grab every chance to travel and do something different because you want to expand your horizons in the next four weeks. If you can’t travel physically, you can travel through film and books. You can also be a tourist in your own town. Do something different. Shake it up a bit!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

For the next four weeks, your attention will turn to red-tape issues related to mortgages, loans, taxes, debt and shared property. This stuff isn’t going to go away on its own. (Although weirdly, sometimes it does. Never underestimate the power of procrastination.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The sun will be opposite your sign for the next four weeks, which will increase your focus on partners and close friends. It will also cause you to feel more tired than usual, which means you will need more rest. (I suggest you fight your tendency to be a superhero and get more sleep.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’ll be happy and pleased to discover that in the next four weeks, you will work well, you will work efficiently and you will be productive! You will even have high standards for your health, which is why you might explore a new health regime.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Lucky you! For the next four weeks, you want to play and have the freedom to be yourself. You’ll be like Popeye, “I yam what I yam!” Accept all invitations to party. Enjoy fun activities with kids, sports events, social diversions and the arts. Tra la, tra la, it is to laugh.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Home, family and your private life will be your primary focus for the next four weeks. Many of you might be involved with the needs of a parent more than usual, as well. Enjoy this chance to hunker down among familiar surroundings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks because you have a busy schedule: short trips, errands, appointments plus increased interactions with siblings, relatives and neighbors, as well as reading and studying more than usual. Busy you!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your focus on your possessions, your earnings and your cash flow will be stronger than usual in the next four weeks. In fact, many of you might dream up clever, money-making ideas. This is an excellent window of time to go through what you own and take inventory.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The sun will be in your sign for the next four weeks, which is your chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of year. This will also give you the advantage of attracting important people to you, as well as favorable situations. Furthermore, you will project yourself with more drive and enthusiasm!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Life will be more low-key in the next four weeks. Therefore, this is the perfect time for you to define some goals for your new year ahead (birthday to birthday). Goals will give you a sense of positive purpose. Try it.

If Your Birthday Is Today

TV personality Bill Maher (1956) shares your birthday. You are sensitive, hard-working and realistic. You are ambitious and original. You have a distinctive style and a quirky sense of humor. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you. Be courageous. Explore new pathways. Open any door! It’s time to take action and show initiative.

