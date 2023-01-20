The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 20, 2023
For Chicago’s Asian communities, Lunar New Year is a time to reflect, celebrate and feast

In Chinatown, preparations are being made to ring in the Year of the Rabbit — the luckiest of 12 zodiac signs — on Sunday. In the Vietnamese community, it’s the Year of the Cat.

By  Bob Chiarito | Special to the Sun-Times
   
A person crosses the street near the Chinatown Gate ahead of Lunar New Year in Chinatown, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Red lanterns symbolizing good fortune hang near the Chinatown Gate. Lunar New Year is Jan. 22 this year. The annual Chinatown parade will be held Jan. 29.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Red lanterns symbolizing good fortune are strewn above and along Chinatown’s Wentworth Avenue, while nearby businesses are decorated with pictures and signs depicting rabbits — all in preparation of Lunar New Year, which officially begins on Sunday.

Stores stock red envelopes, lanterns and rabbit plush toys to commemorate the Year of the Rabbit. The red envelopes are used to give small monetary gifts as wishes of good fortune in the new year.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chinatown’s Evergreen Restaurant, 2411 S. Wentworth Ave., has been wishing a “Happy New Year” to patrons all week. The holiday, considered the most important in China, is also considered a major holiday in other countries including Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia.

Chinatown is not the only neighborhood celebrating the first day of the lunar calendar, which marks months in moon cycles. For the Chinese and several other Asian cultures, 2023 marks the Year of the Rabbit. However, in Uptown, which has a large Vietnamese population centered on Argyle Street, preparations are being made to celebrate the Year of the Cat.

People pass by a statue of a rabbit ahead of Lunar New Year at Chinatown Square Plaza, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A statue of a rabbit in Chinatown Square Plaza. People born in the Year of the Rabbit are thought to be vigilant, witty and ingenious.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Vietnamese culture shares 10 of the zodiac calendar’s 12 signs — the rat, tiger, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig. But the Vietnamese honor the cat instead of the rabbit and the buffalo instead of the ox.

The Chinese consider the rabbit the luckiest of the 12 zodiac signs, representing peace and longevity. People born in the Year of the Rabbit are thought to be vigilant, witty and ingenious. The Vietnamese say those born in the Year of the Cat have the same personality traits, astrological forecast and destiny. Among the most famous celebrities in the U.S. who are “rabbits” or “cats” are Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron. 

An inflatable rabbit decorates the West Cermak Road as a person walks by ahead of the Lunar New Year in Chinatown, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

An inflatable rabbit looks out on West Cermak Road. Famous “rabbits” include Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods and Brad Pitt.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The Chinatown parade, scheduled to kick off from 24th and Wentworth at 1 p.m. Jan. 29, will feature dozens of floats, and organizers say could attract an estimated 30,000 people. The Vietnamese community in Uptown will host a smaller parade the day before.

But the holiday is about more than one-day events. 

For many, the start of the Lunar New Year is a time for reflection and to be with family, and is celebrated over several days. 

“Traditionally the Chinese celebrate with a big dinner at home either before or after Chinese New Year Day. People make a lot of dishes,” said Mabel Moy, a longtime Chinatown business owner and board member of the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce.

Many of the dishes are symbolic, like Chinese mooncake, a round pastry made from lotus seed paste that is served in small wedges, according to Paul Luu, chief executive of the Chinese American Service League.

“Before the new year, many make sure their homes are cleaned and do their best to pay off debts and then prepare many meals,” Luu said. “It’s a celebration and time for family members to come back home.”

Paul Luu, CEO of Chinese American Service League, stands in the organization’s lobby in Chinatown, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Paul Luu is chief executive of the Chinese American Service League. He says that before the new year, many make sure their homes are tidy, pay off debts and prepare many meals.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Along with mooncakes, many Chinese also give two mandarin oranges to friends, symbolizing wishes for good health and good luck, Luu said. Additionally, red envelopes, sold at stores in Chinatown like the Sun Sun Tong Co. on Wentworth Avenue, are used to enclose small monetary gifts to family members and friends, wishing them good fortune in the new year.

“Often a $2 bill is put in the envelope,” Luu said. “We have 650 employees, and our directors personally hand out these red envelopes to everyone. It’s very personal; we hold two hands, we provide the red envelope, and before we let go, we look them in the eye and wish them and their family good health and a Happy New Year.”

For Chicago’s Vietnamese community, the Lunar New Year Parade, which starts at 1 p.m. Jan. 28, is more “grassroots,” according to Gregg Carroll, director of partnerships and events at Uptown United, the community group that holds the annual parade along Argyle.

“We have about 30 marching groups and floats, it’s less than a mile long, but everyone floods the restaurants afterwards, so it’s great for the business community,” Carroll said.

Uptown United also utilizes red envelopes, stuffing them with stickers to give to neighborhood businesses to give customers, and a few contain “golden tickets” in the form of gift certificates to local businesses, Carroll said.

He added that although the Vietnamese celebrate the Year of the Cat, the parade will feature both cat and rabbit mascots this year.

Red and gold decorations, which are believed to bring good luck, according to an employee, are displayed inside a shop on South Wentworth Avenue ahead of Lunar New Year in Chinatown, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Red and gold decorations are believed to bring good luck.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

