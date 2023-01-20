The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 20, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Weekend Forecast: A look at this weekend’s biggest games

Here are a half dozen outstanding matchups to keep tabs on this weekend.

By  Joe Henricksen
   
SHARE Weekend Forecast: A look at this weekend’s biggest games
Yorkville’s Jory Boley (23) controls the ball as the Foxes play Huntley.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

A rough Weekend Forecast with the picks a week ago going 2-3, but we’re getting right back at it. This is a big, big weekend, highlighted by four terrific matchups Saturday at the annual When Sides Collide Shootout at Benet that were previewed on Thursday.

Here are a half dozen more outstanding matchups to keep tabs on this weekend. 

Last Week: 2-3

Overall: 14-7

Kenwood (16-3) vs. Camden (NJ) (12-2) at DePaul, Friday

A couple of the best players in the country and a legendary name in high school basketball heads to Chicago to face the top-ranked team in Illinois.

Camden’s tandem of DJ Wagner, the son of DaJuan Wagner and grandson of Milt Wagner, and 7-footer Aaron Bradshaw are two of the top five prospects in the country. Both are five-star recruits headed to Kentucky. 

A pair of big questions for coach Mike Irvin’s team: Can Kenwood’s young frontline contend and contain Bradshaw and how do the Broncos bounce back from a stunning loss to Hyde Park Thursday night?

The pick: Camden 70, Kenwood 63

Yorkville (18-3) at Joliet West (15-5), Friday

In what has been one of the biggest turnaround seasons from a year ago, Yorkville is looking for a statement win. This would be it. Are the young Foxes up for the challenge of Jeremy and Jeremiah Fears and the relentless pressure Joliet West will throw at them?

Yorkville, which is riding an eight-game win streak, has three double-figure scorers in the junior trio of 6-9 Jason Jakstys, LeBaron Lee and guard Jory Boley.

Joliet West won’t get caught looking ahead to Saturday’s showdown with Young. Tigers get the job done at home while the Foxes learn a lot from this one. 

The pick: Joliet West 67, Yorkville 57

Lyons (17-2) at Hinsdale Central (17-3), Friday

Behind Penn recruit Nik Polonowski and gritty point guard Jackson Niego, Lyons has lived up to the expectations and is right where it wants to be. 

This time of the year ushers in those early-season surprises into legit winners. Hinsdale Central is just that. The Red Devils just keep on winning and haven’t lost in over a month. As a result, coach Nick Latorre’s team has climbed into a tie with Lyons for the top spot in the West Suburban Silver. 

It all starts with Ben Oosterbaan, a 6-5 senior who is putting together an outstanding senior season. The Red Devils aren’t deep but the six seniors are playing together and clicking. 

The pick: Hinsdale Central 47, Lyons 45

New Trier (18-3) at Glenbrook North (18-2), Friday

If Glenbrook North can hold serve at home it would really tighten things up and add more interest to the Central Suburban League South race. New Trier is unbeaten at 5-0 in league play while GBN is right behind them at 4-1. And a GBN win would also get two-loss Glenbrook South back in the mix. 

The two scorers on the wing — New Trier’s Jake Fiegen and Glenbrook North’s Ryan Cohen — receive many of the accolades. But the game within the game will be at point guard. GBN’s Josh Fridman can control a game and be a game-changer with the ball in his hands, while New Trier’s Evan Kanellos is a nuisance for opposing guards. He doesn’t put up big numbers, but he’s tough, defends and is so instrumental in what the Trevians do. 

New Trier finds a way on the road and takes command of the CSL South. 

The pick: New Trier 62, Glenbrook North 60

Loyola (17-5) at Brother Rice (19-2), Friday

Brother Rice has been front and center on the high school basketball scene since the season tipped. Coach Conte Stamas walked in with a stable of returning players and ranked in the preseason. They’ve lived up to the expectations thus far. 

Loyola, meanwhile, is starting to sneak up on some people, thanks to the perimeter attack of senior Alex Engro and junior Miles Boland. 

Ahmad Henderson, Brother Rice’s dazzling point guard, will have his hands full. Loyola’s defense has been activated. And that’s not exactly a new thing. The Ramblers always make it difficult. 

But since losing three straight games in December —  and allowing 50-plus points in each of those three losses — coach Tom Livatino’s team has gone 9-1 in its last 10. No team has scored 50 in that run and the Ramblers are only allowing 35 points a game. 

The question is how does favored Brother Rice respond to some tricky timing? The Crusaders are fresh off an emotional win over rival Marist on Tuesday and have a marquee battle with highly-ranked Rolling Meadows on Saturday.

The pick: Brother Rice 44, Loyola 42

Oswego East (17-4) vs. Hillcrest (19-2) at Batavia, Saturday

This is without question the featured game in this year’s Batavia Night of Hoops lineup. Both Oswego East and Hillcrest are riding a wave of momentum. 

Oswego East went into Joliet West last week and came away with its biggest win of the season. 

Hillcrest not only took care of business earlier this week but did so in impressive fashion, beating both conference foe Lemont and ranked Curie. 

Now the two ranked teams square off in what should be a fun non-conference matchup. 

Yes, Hillcrest point guard Bryce Tillery makes this team go. But the size and length of the Hawks will be the difference. Akron recruit Darrion Baker is a 6-9 matchup problem for Oswego East, while 6-6 Quentin Heady, who scored 33 in the win over Curie, is getting better and better. 

The pick: Hillcrest 70, Oswego East 66

