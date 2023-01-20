The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 20, 2023
College Sports Sports

Second Northwestern men’s basketball game is postponed because of COVID-19

The Wildcats were slated to host Wisconsin on Saturday, but they announced Thursday night that the game would not be played as scheduled.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Second Northwestern men’s basketball game is postponed because of COVID-19
Northwestern coach Chris Collins and his team will have to wait to face Wisconsin after Saturday’s game was postponed.

Northwestern coach Chris Collins and his team will have to wait to face Wisconsin after Saturday’s game was postponed.

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP

Northwestern has postponed a second straight men’s basketball game because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The Wildcats were slated to host Wisconsin on Saturday, but they announced Thursday night that the game would not be played as scheduled.

Northwestern (12-5, 3-3) said it would work with Wisconsin and the Big Ten Conference to find a new date.

The Wildcats were supposed to play Iowa on Wednesday, but that game also was postponed. It has been rescheduled for Jan. 31 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

All distributed tickets for the Northwestern-Iowa and Wisconsin-Northwestern games will be valid for the new dates.

Northwestern’s next scheduled game is Tuesday night at Nebraska.

Next Up In College Sports
Jackson-Davis leads Indiana in rout of Illinois
Mike Brey will step down as Notre Dame men’s basketball coach
Northwestern, Iowa reschedule postponed basketball game for Jan. 31
DePaul snaps No. 8 Xavier’s 11-game winning streak
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to be a Senior Bowl head coach
Georgia player Devin Willock wasn’t wearing seatbelt in fatal crash
The Latest
Bulls coach Billy Donovan hopes his team’s week in Paris will jumpstart a turnaround.
Sports Saturday
Bulls coach Billy Donovan hopes his players learned from time in Paris
Call it guarded optimism for Donovan, but his hope is all the time spent together in Paris will carry weight in his players attacking the game the right way and playing for each other here on out.
By Joe Cowley
 
Yorkville’s Jory Boley (23) controls the ball as the Foxes play Huntley.
High School Basketball
Weekend Forecast: A look at this weekend’s biggest games
Here are a half dozen outstanding matchups to keep tabs on this weekend.
By Joe Henricksen
 
One of eight bald eagles viewed Monday in the area around Starved Rock while on a trolley tour.
Outdoors
Winding a personal path through Starved Rock and the recovery of bald eagles
Bald eagles have made a remarkable recovery from near extinction and it shows around Chicago and Illinois.
By Dale Bowman
 
UJHP_20211122_27511_R.jpg
Movies and TV
‘You People’ weighs down powerhouse cast with maddeningly obvious racial humor
Heavy-handed Netflix comedy puts Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill and other greats into conversations that lack any nuance.
By Richard Roeper
 
Workers help set up the Google booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center before the start of the CES tech show, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Business
Google axes 12,000 jobs, layoffs spread across tech sector
“We hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today,” CEO Sundar Pichai said Friday in an email to staff that was also posted on the company’s news blog.
By Kelvin Chan | AP
 