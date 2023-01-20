The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 20, 2023
NFL Sports

Bills’ Damar Hamlin still facing a long recovery

“Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly to ensure there are no setbacks or aftereffects,” family spokesman Jordon Rooney said. “Though he is able to visit the team’s facility, Damar is not in position to travel often, and requires additional rest to help his body heal.”

By  John Wawrow | Associated Press
   
SHARE Bills’ Damar Hamlin still facing a long recovery
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin still faces a lengthy rehabilitation some three weeks after going into cardiac arrest on the field during a game.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin still faces a lengthy rehabilitation some three weeks after going into cardiac arrest on the field during a game.

John Amis/AP

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Remarkable as Damar Hamlin’s recovery has been, the Buffalo Bills safety still faces a lengthy rehabilitation some three weeks after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati, his marketing representative told The Associated Press on Thursday night.

“Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly to ensure there are no setbacks or aftereffects,” Jordon Rooney said. “Though he is able to visit the team’s facility, Damar is not in position to travel often, and requires additional rest to help his body heal.”

Rooney provided the update to emphasize Hamlin still faces hurdles since being discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center on Jan. 11. Hamlin’s release came five days after his doctors said the player was breathing on his own, walking, talking and showing no signs of neurological damage.

Rooney’s update also gave perspective to comments made by Bills coach Sean McDermott, who on Wednesday said Hamlin has begun making regular visits to the team’s facility. McDermott, however, stressed the 24-year-old was taking “a baby step at a time,” while adding, Hamlin is “dipping his toe back in here and getting on the road to just getting back to himself.”

Hamlin has not yet made a public appearance except for a photograph linebacker Matt Milano posted on his Instagram account of his teammate at the Bills facility on Saturday. And he’s not yet spoken publicly except for posting messages on his social media accounts.

Rooney said Hamlin is being watched over by his parents and “remains very upbeat and grateful for the support he’s received from his teammates and coaches, Bills Mafia and people from around the world.” That outpouring of support has led to Hamlin’s charitable foundation, Chasing M’s, raising nearly $9 million in donations.

Without saying from where, he added, Hamlin will be cheering for the Bills on Sunday, when Buffalo hosts Cincinnati in an AFC divisional playoff.

Hamlin live-tweeted while watching Buffalo’s 35-23 season-ending win over New England from his hospital bed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Jan. 8. Last weekend, he live-tweeted while watching from home the Bills’ 34-31 win over Miami in a wild-card playoff.

The game against Cincinnati carries additional significance. It marks the first meeting between the two teams since their regular-season game was canceled on Jan. 2, when Hamlin collapsed after being struck squarely in the chest while making what appeared to be a routine tackle of Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

Hamlin’s family and Bills quarterback Josh Allen have defended Higgins in saying he shouldn’t be blamed for what happened.

On Thursday, Higgins said he couldn’t be more appreciative of the family’s support, while expressing hope Hamlin could attend the game so the two could meet.

“Just be happy to see him,” Higgins said. “I haven’t really spoken to him. Just letting his family do what he needs to do with all his loved ones.”

Also on Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul extended her support to Hamlin during a phone call with the player. In a message posted on her Twitter account, Hochul referred to Hamlin as “an inspiration,” and let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery.”

Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he was “excited to see how our collaborations in the future will help and affect so many.”

Next Up In NFL
Five NFL teams will host games in Germany, London in 2023
After such a poor showing by the Bears under the McCaskeys, why not another NFL team in Chicago?
Bears’ Kevin Warren has ‘greatest amount of respect’ for Justin Fields — and that matters
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to be a Senior Bowl head coach
Hiring of Kevin Warren another win for progressive Bears
Halas Intrigue, Episode 272: Meet the new boss
The Latest
Registry.jpeg
City Hall
Mayor pledges action following WBEZ investigation into criminal registries in Chicago
Police have repeatedly turned away people trying to register as required by law. Mayor Lori Lightfoot is promising a fix but has offered few details.
By Shannon Heffernan | WBEZ
 
IHSA.jpg
High School Basketball
IHSA issues suspensions and forfeits for Curie, Proviso East, Christ the King basketball teams after fights
The Illinois High School Association has suspended multiple players and forced three high school basketball teams to forfeit games due to fights that occured during games last week.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Faculty and their supporters hold signs during a UIC Faculty United union strike at the University of Illinois Chicago at their Near West Side campus, Tuesday, Jan. 17. The UIC Faculty United union is demanding increased salaries, learning disability assessments for students, mental health support for students and improved job security.
Photography
Picture Chicago: Must-see photos from this week in news
From capturing a UIC Faculty United union strike to Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations, the Cubs Convention, city politics and more, Sun-Times photographers were out capturing another week in our city.
By Sun-Times staff
 
A mural on Avondale Avenue in Logan Square done in October by artist Chloe Becky.
Murals and Mosaics
Why are those eyeballs floating? That and more about Logan Square mural near Kennedy Expressway
But the painting, completed in October by San Diego artist Chloe Becky on the side of a townhome, ultimately is about the importance of nature.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Bulls coach Billy Donovan hopes his team’s week in Paris will jumpstart a turnaround.
Sports Saturday
Bulls coach Billy Donovan hopes his players learned from time in Paris
Call it guarded optimism for Donovan, but his hope is all the time spent together in Paris will carry weight in his players attacking the game the right way and playing for each other here on out.
By Joe Cowley
 