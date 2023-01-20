IHSA issues suspensions and forfeits for Curie, Proviso East, Christ the King basketball teams after fights

The Illinois High School Association has suspended multiple players and forced three high school basketball teams to forfeit games due to fights that occured during games last week.

The altercations occured at the Curie vs. Proviso East game at TF North on Jan. 15 and Christ the King vs. Hope Academy on Jan. 13.

Christ The King, Curie and Proviso East were each required to forfeit one future game. Curie forfeited its game against Hyde Park on Jan. 17. Christ the King forfeited against Ida Crown and Proviso East has forfeited Friday’s game against Downers Grove South.

Multiple players from the three teams also recevied two-game suspensions based on their conduct during the physical altercations. That is in addition to the one-game suspension originally levied.

“This type of behavior cannot and will not be tolerated in high school athletics,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said. “Any future incidents involving these schools will result in significantly stiffer penalties, which could include exclusion from competing in the IHSA State Series.”