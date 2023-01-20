The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Des Plaines Theatre operator cancels Awake Illinois event after outcry

“What saddens me was the amount of hate that surfaced during all of this,” Onesti Entertainment CEO Ron Onesti said.

An event sponsored by conservative groups called “Out of the Echo Chamber: Coalition for Kids” was scheduled for Feb. 8 at the Des Plaines Theatre but has been called off.

The company that operates the Des Plaines Theatre has canceled a Feb. 8 event booked at the city-owned venue by conservative groups after LGBTQ advocates encouraged the city to stop it.

Onesti Entertainment CEO Ron Onesti did not explicitly give a reason for the cancellation in a statement Thursday night, but he referred to the controversy and suggested he and the theater received threats.

“What saddens me was the amount of hate that surfaced during all of this,” he wrote. “People mailing bullets to me, asking their neighbors to fill my garbage cans with dog feces, countless hateful calls and outwardly targeting the Des Plaines Theatre, wishing its demise. And how would that have been good for the community?”

On Wednesday he had defended leasing the venue to the group that’s been criticized for making queerphobic social media posts and other controversial statements. That came after LGBTQ advocates criticized the groups behind the Feb. 8 event — especially DuPage County-based Awake Illinois — and some of the scheduled speakers.

Onesti described himself as a proponent of the First Amendment and said Awake Illinois has the right to hold meetings and discuss the issues it pleases. “It’s not for me to be judge and jury,” Onesti said.

Several city officials, including Mayor Andrew Goczkowski, said they shared audience members’ concerns about the event but said they couldn’t demand that Onesti cancel the gathering. But he and other officials also said they’d seek to talk with Onesti about the types of events and groups the theater hosts.

“There’s no place for politics in a building that’s publicly owned,” Goczkowski said.

Called ”Out of the Echo Chamber: Coalition for Kids,” the event was open to anyone for a $5 donation. Awake Illinois’ website described the event as “a diverse group of advocates (gathering) together to transform the conversation on issues affecting children.”

The speaker lineup included Jaimee Michell, founder of a group called Gays Against Groomers; Stephanie Trussell, recent Republican candidate for lieutenant governor; Shannon Adcock, founder of Awake Illinois and a leader of Moms for Liberty DuPage; and former Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Dubiel.

Awake has railed against suburban drag events, medical treatments for transgender youth and the state’s new sex education standards, among other topics.

Read more at dailyherald.com.

For Chicago’s Asian communities, Lunar New Year is a time to reflect, celebrate and feast
Mayor pledges action following WBEZ investigation into criminal registries in Chicago
Picture Chicago: Must-see photos from this week in news
Why are those eyeballs floating? That and more about Logan Square mural near Kennedy Expressway
Google axes 12,000 jobs, layoffs spread across tech sector
12-year-old boy grazed in hand when gun goes off as relative was taking it out of his pocket at gas station
A person crosses the street near the Chinatown Gate ahead of Lunar New Year in Chinatown, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Chicago
For Chicago’s Asian communities, Lunar New Year is a time to reflect, celebrate and feast
In Chinatown, preparations are being made to ring in the Year of the Rabbit — the luckiest of 12 zodiac signs — on Sunday. In the Vietnamese community, it’s the Year of the Cat.
By Bob Chiarito | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Mike Brey, who will step down as Notre Dame men’s basketball coach after the season, didn’t rule out coaching again but said he plans to take at least one year off.
College Sports
Mike Brey says time is right to leave Notre Dame after ‘we lost momentum’
“From 2000 to 2017, we went to 12 NCAA Tournaments,” Brey said at a news conference Friday. “Since 2018 we’ve been to one. That’s how you’re measured, man.”
By Associated Press
 
Registry.jpeg
City Hall
Mayor pledges action following WBEZ investigation into criminal registries in Chicago
Police have repeatedly turned away people trying to register as required by law. Mayor Lori Lightfoot is promising a fix but has offered few details.
By Shannon Heffernan | WBEZ
 
IHSA.jpg
High School Basketball
IHSA issues suspensions and forfeits for Curie, Proviso East, Christ the King basketball teams after fights
The Illinois High School Association has suspended multiple players and forced three high school basketball teams to forfeit games due to fights that occured during games last week.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin still faces a lengthy rehabilitation some three weeks after going into cardiac arrest on the field during a game.
NFL
Bills’ Damar Hamlin still facing a long recovery
“Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly to ensure there are no setbacks or aftereffects,” family spokesman Jordon Rooney said. “Though he is able to visit the team’s facility, Damar is not in position to travel often, and requires additional rest to help his body heal.”
By John Wawrow | Associated Press
 