The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 20, 2023
College Sports Sports

Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss dismissed by university

Athletic Director Warde Manuel said Weiss, who also served as quarterbacks coach, was dismissed “after a review of university policies.” The two-sentence statement didn’t elaborate.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss dismissed by university
Michigan fired co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss on Friday amid an investigation by campus police into possible computer-access crimes at the football building.

Michigan fired co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss on Friday amid an investigation by campus police into possible computer-access crimes at the football building.

Paul Sancya/AP

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss on Friday amid an investigation by campus police into possible computer-access crimes at the football building.

Athletic Director Warde Manuel said Weiss, who also served as quarterbacks coach, was dismissed “after a review of university policies.” The two-sentence statement didn’t elaborate.

Weiss released his own statement Friday, saying he was proud of his two seasons at Michigan.

“I have nothing but respect for the University of Michigan and the people who make it such a great place,” he said. “I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game that I love.”

The Detroit News reported that Weiss’ Ann Arbor home was searched by police on Jan. 10. Weiss earlier this week said he was cooperating with investigators. He has not been charged.

Coach Jim Harbaugh hired Weiss nearly two years ago as quarterbacks coach and promoted him to co-offensive coordinator last season, giving him a share of play-calling duties with Sherrone Moore.

Weiss was on John Harbaugh’s staff with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens before moving to Michigan to work for John’s brother Jim.

Next Up In College Sports
Mike Brey says time is right to leave Notre Dame after ‘we lost momentum’
Second Northwestern men’s basketball game is postponed because of COVID-19
Trayce Jackson-Davis leads Indiana in rout of Illinois
Mike Brey will step down as Notre Dame men’s basketball coach
Northwestern, Iowa reschedule postponed basketball game for Jan. 31
DePaul snaps No. 8 Xavier’s 11-game winning streak
The Latest
2_VolverACaer_VIX_Landscape_1920x1080.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Kate del Castillo es la Ana Karenina moderna en ‘Volver a caer’
La actriz mexicana comparte lo que es modernizar un clásico de la literatura y llevarlo a la pantalla con una estética y narrativa femenina.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Photo_3.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Diego Calva y la representación en ‘Babylon’
El director Damien Chazelle hace honor a los inicios del cine y Hollywood y pone en primer plano a los actores mexicanos.
By Jesus J. Montero
 
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the head of Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel, is escorted to a helicopter in Mexico City following his capture in the beach resort town of Mazatlan, Mexico. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Wednesday, Jan. 18 2023 that the government will analyze El Chapo’s request to be returned to Mexico to carry out his life prison sentence.
La Voz Chicago
El Chapo pide su extradición a México
Guzmán ha vivido en malas condiciones en prisión desde su condena en 2019, dijo José Refugio Rodríguez, un abogado mexicano que dice representarlo.
By Associated Press
 
Retired House Republican Leader Jim Durkin.
Columnists
Sneed: Jim Durkin’s shining career had its share of comical miscues
‘Identity politics’ fell flat, as he once was mistaken for a page and asked to fetch coffee.
By Michael Sneed
 
Mariah Alexander, 24, assistant manager at Southside Blooms in the Englewood neighborhood, makes a bouquet.
Business
Englewood flower shop partners with Israeli consulate, opens boutique to the public
Southside Blooms opened its brick-and-mortar store in Englewood in December. A partnership with the Midwest Israel Consulate will send the owner to Israel to learn more floral techniques.
By Mariah Rush
 