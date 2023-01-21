Horoscope for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn to Aquarius. The new moon is at 2:53 p.m. Chicago time.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a wonderful day to socialize with friends, groups and organizations. It’s also an excellent day to think of goals. And also, to think about what your friends mean to you. What kind of friend are you?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The new moon occurs at the top of your chart. This is the only time all year this can happen. Therefore, this is the best day for you to think about your life direction in general. Are you headed where you want to go?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is the perfect day to think about future travel plans and how you can expand your world in the coming year. What do you want to learn through travel, education or talking to people from different backgrounds? What adventures do want to experience?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today’s new moon is a wonderful opportunity to think about how you can improve your relationship to your debt, as well as the relationship you have to shared property and anything that you own jointly with others. Today is the day to see solutions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The only new moon opposite your sign all year is taking place, which is a wonderful opportunity for you to see how you can improve your closest relationships and partnerships. Ideas? How can you be as good for your partner as he or she is for you?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Each new moon is an opportunity to make resolutions. Today’s new moon is your chance to think how you can improve your job, and improve any work that you do. How can you make your work more enriching and rewarding? Also, how can you improve your health?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It’s important to have a good balance between work and play, especially in our work-oriented society. Do you give yourself enough time to play? What about playing with children? Do you value your creative talents and find time to express them? Think about this.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today’s new moon is the perfect chance for you to think about how you can improve your home to make it so that you enjoy it more. Also, what can you do to improve your relationships with family members? Any step in the right direction that is an improvement is a definite value.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Clear communications are important, especially because we human beings are such gregarious creatures. We need to see each other, and we need to be seen. We also need to communicate with each other. Are you a clear communicator? Think about this on this new moon day.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You’re not casual about money. You like a good value, and you certainly hate waste. You can be frugal, and you can be extravagant when you want to be, especially buying something important to you. Today’s new moon urges you to think about how you spend your money.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The new moon today is the only new moon in your sign all year. Take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself what you think of the image that you create in your world. Can you improve it? Can you make a better first impression?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is an excellent day to think about your spiritual, mystical and inner values. It’s perfectly appropriate to withdraw from the busyness of things around you so that you have quiet time to think about your world.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Geena Davis (1956) shares your birthday. You are charismatic. You are enthusiastic, upbeat and friendly with others. You are a benevolent and caring person who commits yourself to a cause. This year is slower paced. It’s your chance to rejuvenate yourself as well as be helpful to others. Expect to focus on relationships.