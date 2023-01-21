The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Driver killed, passenger injured after car swerves, hits pillar, car in Bucktown

A man, 26, swerved to avoid a car, then hit a pillar and another car in traffic in the 1900 block of North Ashland Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A driver was killed and another was hurt in a Bucktown neighborhood crash Friday night.

The driver, Joshua Herrera, 26, was traveling north about 10:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Ashland Avenue when he swerved to miss a vehicle, then struck a pillar and another car in traffic, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

A passenger in his car, a 26-year-old man, was taken in fair condition to the same hospital, according to police. 

No other injuries were reported.

CPD’s Major Accidents unit was investigating.

