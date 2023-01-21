2 hospitalized after Lake View apartment fire

Two people were hospitalized Saturday morning after an apartment fire in Lake View.

The fire began around 3:40 a.m. on the first floor, then spread to the second floor of an apartment building in the 1100 block of West Wolfram Street, Chicago fire officials said.

A man, 56, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, Chicago police said. A woman, 79, was taken in serious condition to the same hospital.

The fire was put out about 4 a.m., officials said. There was no immediate word on the cause.

