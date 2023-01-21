The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

2 hospitalized after Lake View apartment fire

A man, 56, was taken in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. A woman, 79, was taken in serious condition to the same hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 hospitalized after Lake View apartment fire
Two people were hospitalized Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 after an apartment fire in the 1100 block of West Wolfram Street.

Two people were hospitalized Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 after an apartment fire in the 1100 block of West Wolfram Street.

Chicago Fire Department

Two people were hospitalized Saturday morning after an apartment fire in Lake View.

The fire began around 3:40 a.m. on the first floor, then spread to the second floor of an apartment building in the 1100 block of West Wolfram Street, Chicago fire officials said.

A man, 56, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, Chicago police said. A woman, 79, was taken in serious condition to the same hospital.

The fire was put out about 4 a.m., officials said. There was no immediate word on the cause.

Next Up In News
Man fatally shot at gathering in East Garfield Park
Boy, 15, wounded in Fernwood shooting
Man shot to death while walking in Belmont Cragin
Driver killed, passenger injured after car swerves, hits pillar, car in Bucktown
UIC faculty strike continues as chancellor says ‘financial constraints’ holding back agreement
‘El Chapo’ aide pleads guilty to drug charges in Chicago
The Latest
A 35-year-old man was fatally shot on the West Side late Friday.
Crime
Man fatally shot at gathering in East Garfield Park
The man, 35, was arguing with another person who pulled out a handgun and shot him in the chest around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a Far South Side shooting early Saturday.
Crime
Boy, 15, wounded in Fernwood shooting
He was in good condition with a gunshot wound to the hand.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was killed in a Belmont Cragin shooting early Saturday.
Crime
Man shot to death while walking in Belmont Cragin
Someone in a black sedan drove up and an occupant fired shots, striking the man, 28, in the chest just after 3 a.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was killed in a Bucktown traffic crash Friday.
Chicago
Driver killed, passenger injured after car swerves, hits pillar, car in Bucktown
A man, 26, swerved to avoid a car, then hit a pillar and another car in traffic in the 1900 block of North Ashland Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Stephanie Muñoz-Navarro, a nontenure-track lecturer who teaches Spanish, chants during a strike outside the University of Illinois Chicago’s Student Center East in the Little Italy neighborhood, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Education
UIC faculty strike continues as chancellor says ‘financial constraints’ holding back agreement
For the first time since the strike began, administrators and faculty both reported progress in contract talks on Friday.
By Nader Issa
 