Saturday’s high school basketball scores

Saturday, January 21, 2023
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Northridge at Elgin Academy, 3:30
INTERSTATE EIGHT
LaSalle-Peru at Kaneland, 6:30
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Lakes at Grant, 3:00
North Chicago at Grayslake North, 7:00
Round Lake at Antioch, 3:00
NON CONFERENCE
Addison Trail at West Chicago, 1:30
Audubon (WI) at Perspectives-MSA, 5:00
Bartlett at St. Charles North, 3:00
Bloom at Homewood-Flossmoor, 1:30
Bolingbrook at Downers Grove North, 4:30
Boylan at Huntley, 3:30
Chicago Math & Science at North Shore, 3:30
Cissna Park at Grace Christian, 3:30
Cissna Park at McNamara, 1:30
Clark at Dunbar, 6:30
CPSA at IC Catholic, 8:00
Cristo Rey-St. Martin at Cristo Rey-Milwaukee (WI
Danville at Marian Catholic, 2:00
DeKalb at Auburn, 6:00
Glenbard South at Minooka, 3:30
Hall at Reed-Custer, 1:30
Harvest Christian at Richmond-Burton, 7:00
Herscher at Watseka, 7:30
Hinckley-Big Rock at Winnebago, 5:00
Illinois Lutheran at Walther Christian, 5:00
Intrinsic-Downtown at Intrinsic-Belmont, 1:00
Lake Forest Academy at Culver Military (IN)
Lake Park at Bloomington, 6:30
Latin at Lisle, 6:30
Leland at Alden-Hebron, 4:30
Lyons at Proviso East, 2:00
Maine South at Buffalo Grove, 4:30
Marian Central at Hope Academy, 2:00
Marquette at Somonauk, 3:00
Mather at Elk Grove, 12:00
Mendota at Stillman Valley, 5:00
Mundelein at Palatine, 4:30
Niles West at Hoffman Estates, 6:00
Oak Forest at Morris, 6:00
Oregon at Forreston, 7:00
Plainfield Central at Joliet Catholic, 2:30
Plainfield East at Neuqua Valley, 5:30
Plainfield North at Lockport, 3:30
Princeton at Ottawa, 6:00
Providence-St. Mel at Wells, 1:30
Proviso West at Nazareth, 2:30
Rock Falls at Freeport, 6:00
Rockford Christian at Timothy Christian, 6:00
South Beloit at Scales Mound, 7:00
South Elgin at Burlington Central, 12:00
St. Francis de Sales at Evergreen Park, 1:00
Stevenson at Prospect, 5:30
Streamwood at Barrington, 4:30
Streator at Rochelle, 3:00
Taft at Loyola, 5:00
Unity Christian at Grace Christian, 6:30
Westinghouse at Schaumburg, 2:30
Westminster Christian at Indian Creek, 6:45
Wheeling at Maine West, 2:00
Willowbrook at Glenbard East, 4:00
Wilmington at Westmont, 11:30
Yorkville Christian at Glenbrook North, 3:30
AURORA CHRISTIAN
Aurora Central vs. IMSA, 10:30
Marmion vs. Aurora Christian, 1:30
West Aurora vs. Metea Valley, 4:30
East Aurora vs. Waubonsie Valley, 7:30
BATAVIA
York vs. St. Charles East, 3:00
Larkin vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 4:30
Oswego East vs. Hillcrest, 6:00
Hinsdale Central vs. Batavia, 7:30
BENET
Brother Rice vs. Rolling Meadows, 2:30
Young vs. Joliet West, 4:00
Simeon vs. Moline, 6:00
Benet vs. Kenwood, 7:30
METAMORA
Bogan vs. Illini Bluffs, 12:00
Bogan vs. Manual, 3:30
QUINCY
Curie vs. Chaminade (MO), 12:00
St. Rita vs. Real Salt Lake (UT), 1:30
SALEM
Champaign Central vs. Madison, 11:30
Salem vs. Effingham, 1:00
Seventh Place, 3:30
Fifth Place, 5:00
Carbondale vs. Thornton Fr. North, 6:30
Mt. Vernon vs. East St. Louis, 8:00
THORNWOOD
Bremen vs. Longwood, 10:00
Southland vs. Harlan, 11:30
Tinley Park vs. Fenger, 1:00
Brooks vs. Comer, 2:30
Thornridge vs. Francis Parker, 4:00
Thornton vs. Thornton Fr. South, 5:30
Thornwood vs. EPIC, 7:00
TRI-COUNTY TOURNAMENT
Lowpoint-Washburn at Henry-Senachwine, 2:00
WEST CARROLL
Amboy vs. Warren (IL), 10:30
Newman vs. Prince of Peace (IA), 12:00
Byron vs. Comanche (IA), 7:30
YOUNG
Christ the King vs. Farragut, 11:00
Lincoln-Way Central vs. Vocational, 12:15
Providence-St. Mel vs. Wells, 1:30
Kankakee vs. Von Steuben, 3:00
St. Laurence vs. Lincoln Park, 4:30
Lincoln-Way East vs. Marshall, 6:00