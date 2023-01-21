The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
   
Phillips’ Jaqueal Barnes (2) drives the ball past Perspectives-Leadership’s Kamarion Cobb (3).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Northridge at Elgin Academy, 3:30

INTERSTATE EIGHT

LaSalle-Peru at Kaneland, 6:30

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Lakes at Grant, 3:00

North Chicago at Grayslake North, 7:00

Round Lake at Antioch, 3:00

NON CONFERENCE

Addison Trail at West Chicago, 1:30

Audubon (WI) at Perspectives-MSA, 5:00

Bartlett at St. Charles North, 3:00

Bloom at Homewood-Flossmoor, 1:30

Bolingbrook at Downers Grove North, 4:30

Boylan at Huntley, 3:30

Chicago Math & Science at North Shore, 3:30

Cissna Park at Grace Christian, 3:30

Cissna Park at McNamara, 1:30

Clark at Dunbar, 6:30

CPSA at IC Catholic, 8:00

Cristo Rey-St. Martin at Cristo Rey-Milwaukee (WI

Danville at Marian Catholic, 2:00

DeKalb at Auburn, 6:00

Glenbard South at Minooka, 3:30

Hall at Reed-Custer, 1:30

Harvest Christian at Richmond-Burton, 7:00

Herscher at Watseka, 7:30

Hinckley-Big Rock at Winnebago, 5:00

Illinois Lutheran at Walther Christian, 5:00

Intrinsic-Downtown at Intrinsic-Belmont, 1:00

Lake Forest Academy at Culver Military (IN)

Lake Park at Bloomington, 6:30

Latin at Lisle, 6:30

Leland at Alden-Hebron, 4:30

Lyons at Proviso East, 2:00

Maine South at Buffalo Grove, 4:30

Marian Central at Hope Academy, 2:00

Marquette at Somonauk, 3:00

Mather at Elk Grove, 12:00

Mendota at Stillman Valley, 5:00

Mundelein at Palatine, 4:30

Niles West at Hoffman Estates, 6:00

Oak Forest at Morris, 6:00

Oregon at Forreston, 7:00

Plainfield Central at Joliet Catholic, 2:30

Plainfield East at Neuqua Valley, 5:30

Plainfield North at Lockport, 3:30

Princeton at Ottawa, 6:00

Providence-St. Mel at Wells, 1:30

Proviso West at Nazareth, 2:30

Rock Falls at Freeport, 6:00

Rockford Christian at Timothy Christian, 6:00

South Beloit at Scales Mound, 7:00

South Elgin at Burlington Central, 12:00

St. Francis de Sales at Evergreen Park, 1:00

Stevenson at Prospect, 5:30

Streamwood at Barrington, 4:30

Streator at Rochelle, 3:00

Taft at Loyola, 5:00

Unity Christian at Grace Christian, 6:30

Westinghouse at Schaumburg, 2:30

Westminster Christian at Indian Creek, 6:45

Wheeling at Maine West, 2:00

Willowbrook at Glenbard East, 4:00

Wilmington at Westmont, 11:30

Yorkville Christian at Glenbrook North, 3:30

AURORA CHRISTIAN

Aurora Central vs. IMSA, 10:30

Marmion vs. Aurora Christian, 1:30

West Aurora vs. Metea Valley, 4:30

East Aurora vs. Waubonsie Valley, 7:30

BATAVIA

York vs. St. Charles East, 3:00

Larkin vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 4:30

Oswego East vs. Hillcrest, 6:00

Hinsdale Central vs. Batavia, 7:30

BENET

Brother Rice vs. Rolling Meadows, 2:30

Young vs. Joliet West, 4:00

Simeon vs. Moline, 6:00

Benet vs. Kenwood, 7:30

METAMORA

Bogan vs. Illini Bluffs, 12:00

Bogan vs. Manual, 3:30

QUINCY

Curie vs. Chaminade (MO), 12:00

St. Rita vs. Real Salt Lake (UT), 1:30

SALEM

Champaign Central vs. Madison, 11:30

Salem vs. Effingham, 1:00

Seventh Place, 3:30

Fifth Place, 5:00

Carbondale vs. Thornton Fr. North, 6:30

Mt. Vernon vs. East St. Louis, 8:00

THORNWOOD

Bremen vs. Longwood, 10:00

Southland vs. Harlan, 11:30

Tinley Park vs. Fenger, 1:00

Brooks vs. Comer, 2:30

Thornridge vs. Francis Parker, 4:00

Thornton vs. Thornton Fr. South, 5:30

Thornwood vs. EPIC, 7:00

TRI-COUNTY TOURNAMENT

Lowpoint-Washburn at Henry-Senachwine, 2:00

WEST CARROLL

Amboy vs. Warren (IL), 10:30

Newman vs. Prince of Peace (IA), 12:00

Byron vs. Comanche (IA), 7:30

YOUNG

Christ the King vs. Farragut, 11:00

Lincoln-Way Central vs. Vocational, 12:15

Providence-St. Mel vs. Wells, 1:30

Kankakee vs. Von Steuben, 3:00

St. Laurence vs. Lincoln Park, 4:30

Lincoln-Way East vs. Marshall, 6:00

Thursday’s high school basketball scores
