Jeremy Fears Jr.’s masterful fourth quarter leads Joliet West past Young

At its highest level, high school basketball is about possibility. It’s usually referred to as potential. How good can a “prospect” become? What level can he play at in college? Will he eventually play in the NBA?

Jeremy Fears Jr.’s college future is set. He’s signed with Michigan State. He’s not the most talented player the area has ever produced, but he is one of the most intriguing. And perhaps the most confident. With his skill and uncommon level of self-confidence, Fears’ possibilities seem limitless.

It’s incredibly rare to see a high school player with Fears’ belief in himself and command over the game. It was on display Saturday against Young in the When Sides Collide Shootout at Benet as No. 9 Joliet West held on to beat the No. 3 Dolphins 61-59.

The Tigers (17-5) led by 14 points early in the third quarter. Young soared back and cut the lead to just three heading into the fourth quarter.

At that moment, Fears put a stranglehold on the game. He orchestrated every possession for Joliet West, often not passing a single time before finding his way to the rim for a basket or a foul or pulling up for a jumper.

It wasn’t selfish play. It was dominant, winning basketball. Fears’ time at a prep school, La Lumiere in Indiana, has clearly made the normal high school game slower for him. He’s a step ahead of everyone.

“I was just trying to make the best play and do whatever I can to win the game,” Fears said. “I know my team trusts me and relies on me to make big plays. I was able to do that. I couldn’t lose this game. Because we let one slip away from us last Friday.”

Fears finished with 28 points and seven rebounds. He scored 11 in the fourth quarter and assisted on two of the other three baskets Joliet West scored.

Fears isn’t sure how he developed his confidence. His father, Jeremy Sr. was a star player at Joliet Township, Ohio University and Bradley.

“Maybe it’s just from when I was young and loving the game of basketball,” Fears said. “I put in so much work and so much time that I have ultra-confidence. That was one of the main reasons I came back [to Joliet West]. [Coach Jeremy Kreiger] gives me the green light. He trusts me and I trust him.”

Junior Justus McNair scored 17 and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Tigers. Sophomore Jeremiah Fears added 11 points and five rebounds.

McNair’s rebounds were a significant factor in the victory. Rebounding has been an issue in Joliet West’s losses this season.

“He’s been caught up in his ability to score [recently],” Kreiger said. “Not in his ability to impact the game by scoring. Last year it was his defense and rebounding that had him projected as a Division I player. Once he got back to being true to who he was a sophomore it changed us.”

Antonio Munoz led Young (17-5) with 15 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. It was one of the best performances by a sophomore in a high-profile game this season. Seniors Daniel Johnson and Dalen Davis each scored 13 for the Dolphins.



