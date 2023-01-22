The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 22, 2023
Horoscope for Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might deepen a bond with someone older or even someone in a position of authority in a group to which you belong. Or perhaps this older, more experienced person will give you advice. Someone will say or do something you don’t expect.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You choose to present an attractive but conservative image to the world. You want respect. You want to look right. You certainly don’t want to be flamboyant. Because you have always valued quality, you will know how to strike the right balance. (A boss might surprise.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might enjoy the study of history or take a serious interest in the news. You will also enjoy serious discussions with people who are older or more experienced because you do want to understand more of the world and put things in context.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Someone might give you a practical gift or do a favor for you that is helpful and meaningful. If you’re dealing with a bank or a financial institution, people will respect your request, as long as it is reasonable. Nevertheless, financial matters might surprise you. Stay tuned.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s not easy to express your affection for others; nevertheless, the affection is still there. Saturn is lined up with Venus, which will temper your impulses to express yourself. Some of you might have to say goodbye to someone. Today is definitely a time of sober reflection and quiet feelings.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You will work with diligence, especially because you want to earn the favor of someone in authority. Coworkers might think you are a bit distant, but the truth is you don’t feel like indulging in your feelings in a public way. Your work routine will be interrupted.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Romantic relationships will be serious. Nevertheless, affection will be there. Some of you might have to say goodbye to a loved one. Others might feel a bit lonesome or cut off from someone. A relationship that begins now will be long-lived and loyal. Parents: Please watch your kids.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A discussion with an older family member will be practical and sober. Nevertheless, you might cover important ground and be happy with the results. You might also discuss issues that need to be addressed about home expenses or repairs.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

When relating to others, you might be a bit reserved. Someone might think you are cool or standoffish. Actually, you do feel a bit removed, which makes you reluctant to express your feelings. Guard against accidents.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Financial decisions will be conservative but reliable. You won’t take a chance because you want a sure thing. If shopping, you will look for ways to save money and will probably prefer buying practical, long-lasting items. Protect your money and possessions. Be alert.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today fair Venus is lined up with Saturn in your sign, which makes you emotionally conservative and reserved. You will be restrained in expressing affection for others, even though you still feel this affection. You might also have to say goodbye to a loved one. Don’t do anything you regret later.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It’s possible today that you feel a bit lonesome or cut off from others. There seems to be a gap you find difficult to bridge. Fortunately, this is a short-lived influence, so don’t worry about it. Respect the advice of anyone older or more experienced than you because it will probably be practical and wise.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Diane Lane (1965) shares your birthday. You are loving, caring and kind. You stand up for your beliefs. You like to participate in charitable activities. This is a fun-loving, playful year! Loosen up! Enjoy socializing with others because this year you have a great zest for life! Old friends may reappear once again.

