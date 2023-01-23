The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 23, 2023
Chicago Enterprise News Chicago

Inside a slow downtown office market are pockets of corporate demand

Experts say there’s a clear split between “have” and “have-not” buildings as big companies favor modern space heavy on amenities.

By  David Roeder
   
SHARE Inside a slow downtown office market are pockets of corporate demand
The 320 S. Canal St. building opened in 2022 and has drawn BMO Harris Bank and other large tenants.

The 320 S. Canal St. building opened in 2022 and has drawn BMO Harris Bank and other large tenants.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

This time of year, analysts in various business fields publish views about the state of their markets and what they see for the months ahead. Understandably, many try to find a unique theme or a “grabber” of a headline to dress up what can be a dry topic.

When looking back at 2022 in office real estate trends, the folks at Cushman & Wakefield resorted to the Yogi Berra-ism, “It’s déjà vu all over again.” You could hear their frustration in that line. It was a way of saying that nearly three years after the pandemic turned that part of real estate upside down, they are still puzzling over the same questions.

Will companies change how they use or design offices? Will employee lounges, free food, private outdoor space and other assorted perks induce employees to return to daily commutes? Or, as some staffers may ask themselves, will the boss fire me if I don’t show my face more?

Chicago Enterprise bug

Chicago Enterprise

If it seems the market is somehow stuck and bland, it’s anything but, said Mason Taylor, executive managing director at Cushman. He sees a lot of future movement by companies gravitating to more modern space. Some will switch addresses for employee convenience or to save money. He even uses the term “exciting” for some changes, such as Google’s pending move into downtown’s Thompson Center and what that might mean up and down La Salle Street.

“You have to look at what employees want. Priorities have shifted,” he said. “One priority is that access to commuter trains is now paramount.” Taylor said an easy commute helps people with maintaining work-life balance, another expressed goal of today’s workforce.

Mason Taylor, executive managing director at Cushman &amp; Wakefield

Mason Taylor

Provided

That could bode well for a pickup in leasing in the Loop and near the Metra stations. Perhaps in time, there will be less emphasis on Fulton Market and the Near West Side, although those markets are still the hottest places going. The Cushman analysis said the average Fulton Market rent has hit $67.65 a square foot, while most of the Loop is somewhere in the $40s.

Cushman reported at the end of 2022, the office vacancy rate in the central business district — most everything from Oak to Harrison streets and from the lake to Ashland Avenue — was 22.3%, compared with 20.3% 12 months before. Leasing slowed dramatically in 2022, and the report said for two straight years, more vacant space has hit the market than has been absorbed via leases.

Space that’s out for sublease, whether occupied or not, is a big factor downtown. Cushman said 6.9 million square feet is available for subleasing, equal to one-and-half Willis Towers. It’s the highest number Cushman has recorded.

The situation is different when it is a new so-called Class A building, so named because it has up-to-date amenities and mechanicals and can offer customized floors for big tenants. Examples of such towers finished in 2022 include the home of BMO Harris Bank at 320 S. Canal St. and developer Sterling Bay’s 345 N. Morgan St., anchored by Havi Group and Wellington Management. More are in the works.

Developer Related Midwest likes new offices enough that it jettisoned plans for an apartment tower at 725 W. Randolph St. It now wants it to be 1 million square feet for offices and fitness space. It would have a rooftop pool, among other lures to coax workers out of the house.

Interest in new buildings is so strong that one developer, asking not to be named, said there are really two distinct markets now — the Class A buildings craved by tenants with great credit and the older stuff, categorized as Class B or C, that needs work or a costly conversion to residential to stay viable.

Those places are where the interesting possibilities dwell.

“We heard a lot of talk about the flight to quality. We think a flight to value will be a new trend,” said Matt Garrison, CEO of developer R2 Cos. “The rent delta from Fulton Market to the Loop has become mispriced, making the Loop a relative value. Google recognized this and others will likely follow suit.”

Garrison’s company has been hired to figure out what to do with the Chicago Board of Trade Building, a statuesque symbol of the central Loop’s dilemmas.

Taylor said many of downtown’s classic buildings will find new office users once landlords spring for improvements. “It’s really the companies that will continue to value Chicago for its talent pool that is deep and diversified,” he said.

Any guesses on which alleged Berra-ism is used in next year’s commercial real estate reports? I’ll go with, “When you reach a fork in the road, take it.”

A new building at 345 N. Morgan St. is an example of strong demand for offices in Fulton Market.

A new building at 345 N. Morgan St. is an example of strong demand for offices in Fulton Market.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Next Up In News
UIC classes to resume Monday after faculty, administration reach contract deal
Weekend gun violence: 17-year-old boy among 7 killed, 26 other people wounded in Chicago
16-year-old girl in custody after stolen car collides with police car in West Lawn
Man found shot to death in Gresham
2 shot, critically wounded during armed robbery in Princeton Park
Boy, 13, shot and wounded in Pocket Town
The Latest
Faculty and their supporters march during a strike outside the University of Illinois Chicago’s Student Center East in the Little Italy neighborhood, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. The UIC Faculty United union is demanding increased salaries, learning disability assessments for students, mental health support for students and improved job security.
Education
UIC classes to resume Monday after faculty, administration reach contract deal
The tentative deal reached late Sunday ends a four-day strike. It fell into place after administrators enhanced their compensation offer.
By Lisa Philip
 
Three people were injured by gunfire Aug. 18, 2020, in the 3600 block of West Polk Street.
Crime
Weekend gun violence: 17-year-old boy among 7 killed, 26 other people wounded in Chicago
Three people were fatally shot within minutes in attacks Sunday night on the South and West Sides, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was found dead Feb. 21, 2022 at Columbia College Chicago.
Crime
16-year-old girl in custody after stolen car collides with police car in West Lawn
The stolen black sedan was headed south in the 6200 block of South Pulaski Road when it crashed into a marked squad car about 11:15 p.m., Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Boyfriend doesn’t show me affection, but other guy does
After three years with emotionally unavailable workaholic, two-timer begins side relationship with a former co-worker and doesn’t want to abandon either man.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
The Chicago City Council recently passed an ordinance tightening up regulation of electronic cigarettes and vaping.
Letters to the Editor
City Council is right to crack down on e-cigarettes, vaping
As the tobacco and vaping industries continue youth-focused marketing that prioritizes profits over health, it is critical for local officials to work equally hard to counteract those harmful efforts.
By Letters to the Editor
 